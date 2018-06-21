UN Official Calls On OPEC To Join Energy Transition

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.91 -1.42 -1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.976 +0.011 +0.37%
Mars US 23 hours 68.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
Urals 16 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.78 +1.43 +2.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.976 +0.011 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.70 +0.98%
Murban 2 days 75.28 +0.70 +0.94%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.18 +0.37 +0.53%
Basra Light 2 days 72.48 -0.41 -0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.93 +0.39 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Girassol 2 days 73.84 +0.40 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.61 -0.53 -1.32%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.21 -2.94 -7.14%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.91 +0.81 +1.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.86 +0.81 +1.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 +1.56 +2.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.71 +0.81 +1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.96 +2.06 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.71 +1.81 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 16 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.58 +0.09 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.49 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 61.99 -0.68 -1.09%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.98 +1.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 9 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 17 minutes Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 18 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 2 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 12 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 6 mins Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 7 hours Corruption On The Top: Netanyahu's Wife Charged With Misuse of Public Funds for Meals
  • 13 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 13 hours OPEC Meeting Could End Without Decision - Irony Note Added from OPEC Children's Book
  • 17 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 9 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 11 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 11 hours "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 24 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 6 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 12 hours Sell out now or hold on?

Breaking News:

China Set To Cut U.S. Oil Imports As Trade War Heats Up

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve…

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

While the Canadian government has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UN Official Calls On OPEC To Join Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil rig

OPEC should join climate change fight efforts and prepare for the global energy transition away from oil, the executive secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“If we do not pay attention to this transition, their business is also going to suffer. The conversation here is a lot about business and price. Very few people talk about sustainability,” Patricia Espinoza said, adding “This is about the survival of their business and what are they going to do. They need markets and resiliency and that requires attention to climate change.”

Espinoza first approached OPEC about the cartel joining in the climate change fight effort back in 2013 when she became executive secretary of the FCCC, but the cartel has been slow to respond.

While a growing number of Big Oil companies reorient themselves towards a lesser reliance on oil, diversifying into renewables, energy storage, and other sustainable energy projects, the members of OPEC have been slow to adapt to the changing industry environment, having their own problems to deal with such as keeping their economies afloat during the latest price crash.

Related: The Permian Faces Shut Ins Due To Oil Pipeline Shortage

Yet they will have to reconsider in light of forecasts for the industry. Bloomberg New Energy Finance, for example, has projected that crude oil demand for cars will fall to 15.9 million bpd in 2040 from 24 million bpd today. The main driver behind this shift will not be EVs, however, but energy efficiency, which could explain Saudi Aramco’s recent venture into engine efficiency. It should set a good example for the rest of OPEC’s members, although few have the means to make big spending plans at the moment.

“They need economies that are thriving and countries that are growing for business to work,” Espinoza told Bloomberg. “That will not happen if we do not pay attention to climate change. We will have global destabilization, crisis everywhere.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libya Desperate To Get Stranded Oil To Market

Next Post

Saudis Hint Aramco IPO Could Slip Beyond 2019

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Who’s To Blame For High Gasoline Prices?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com