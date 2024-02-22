UK Quits Treaty Allowing Oil Firms to Sue Governments Over Climate Policy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.40 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.36 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.676 -0.097 -5.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 111 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 814 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 267 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.06 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.31 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 70.16 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 mins 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 mins 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 mins 67.86 +0.87 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 73.91 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 24 mins 64.66 +0.87 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

UK Quits Treaty Allowing Oil Firms to Sue Governments Over Climate Policy

Brent Needs To Be $90 or Higher To Reflect Actual Fundamentals

Brent Needs To Be $90 or Higher To Reflect Actual Fundamentals

Oil prices, led by Brent,…

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Russian troops in Ukraine are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Quits Treaty Allowing Oil Firms to Sue Governments Over Climate Policy

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 22, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

The UK will leave the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), a 1994 pact that allows oil and gas companies to sue governments over their climate policies for compensation for lost profits.

The Energy Charter Treaty was originally designed to promote international investment in the energy sector and has historically provided protections for investors in fossil fuels.

Efforts to modernize the treaty, which the UK considers “outdated” in view of its net-zero policies and ambitions, have failed, resulting in a stalemate, which prompted the UK government to announce on Thursday that it would leave the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) “after the failure of efforts to align it with net zero.”

After considering the views of businesses, industry, and civil society, ministers will now instigate the UK’s withdrawal, which will take effect after one year, removing protections for new investments after this period. ?

The UK is not the only European country quitting the treaty—France, Spain, the Netherlands, and six other EU member states have announced similar moves.

According to the UK, proposals to modernize the treaty to support cleaner technologies have been subject to months of talks between European countries, resulting in a stalemate. The UK government believes that the decision to leave the treaty “will support the UK’s transition to net zero and strengthen its energy security.”

“The Energy Charter Treaty is outdated and in urgent need of reform but talks have stalled and sensible renewal looks increasingly unlikely,” the UK’s Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, said in a statement.

“Remaining a member would not support our transition to cleaner, cheaper energy, and could even penalise us for our world-leading efforts to deliver net zero.”

Environmentalists welcomed the UK's withdrawal from the ECT.

“Leaving this incredibly flawed treaty is a brilliant win for our environment and the climate,” Kierra Box of Friends of the Earth, said, as quoted by the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colombia May Struggle to Import Venezuelan Natural Gas in 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com