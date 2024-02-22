Chord Energy and Enerplus Agree to $11 Billion Merger

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.55 +0.64 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.51 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.688 -0.085 -4.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.288 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 111 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.288 +0.002 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 814 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 267 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.06 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.31 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 70.16 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 29 mins 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 29 mins 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 29 mins 67.86 +0.87 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 73.91 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 29 mins 64.66 +0.87 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Chord Energy and Enerplus Agree to $11 Billion Merger

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

A new report from NGO…

Venezuela’s Oil Output Could See Moderate Boost

Venezuela’s Oil Output Could See Moderate Boost

The unlikely return of full…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chord Energy and Enerplus Agree to $11 Billion Merger

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 22, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

In the latest U.S. oil and gas merger, Chord Energy and Enerplus have agreed to combine in an approximately $11 billion stock and cash transaction, which will create a premier Williston basin-focused exploration and production company.  

The combined firm will have a premier position in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana with deep, low-cost inventory, around 1.3 million net acres, combined Q4 23 production of 287,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), and enhanced free cash flow generation to return capital to shareholders, the two companies said in a joint statement.

“The combined company is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow from its low-cost asset base, improving efficiencies and disciplined capital spending through a wide range of commodity price scenarios,” Chord Energy and Enerplus said.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions in the United States and Canada, as well as the approvals by the shareholders of both companies, approvals in Canada, and regulatory clearances or approvals.

“This transaction brings together Chord's and Enerplus' premier asset bases, operational abilities and technical acumen to create a combined company positioned to drive further success, deliver competitive returns and peer-leading shareholder distributions,” Enerplus’ president and CEO Ian Dundas said.

The deal is the latest in a growing list of mergers and acquisitions announced in the United States in recent months.

Consolidation in the shale industry accelerated in the second half of 2023, and it looks like 2024 will bring more of the same—mergers and acquisitions in which large companies become even larger by purchasing smaller and independent companies and their top-tier assets.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental are some of the big names that have announced acquisitions since the fourth quarter of 2023. In one of the latest deals, Diamondback Energy agreed earlier this month to buy Endeavor Energy Resources in a $26-billion transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Quits Treaty Allowing Oil Firms to Sue Governments Over Climate Policy

Next Post

UK Quits Treaty Allowing Oil Firms to Sue Governments Over Climate Policy

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com