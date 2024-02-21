Europe Set for 50 TWh Solar Power Boom in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 77.91 +0.87 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 83.15 +0.81 +0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.55 +0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 1.773 +0.197 +12.50%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.286 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 110 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.286 +0.009 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 814 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 267 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.29 -1.42 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.99 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.99 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.41 -1.01 -1.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.06 -1.01 -1.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 1 day America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Despite regulations mandating proper disposal,…

China’s Renewable Energy Drive Hampered by Rising Coal Production

China’s Renewable Energy Drive Hampered by Rising Coal Production

China's rapid expansion of clean…

AI to Transform Solar Cell Production

AI to Transform Solar Cell Production

Researchers have successfully used AI…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Set for 50 TWh Solar Power Boom in 2024

By Rystad Energy - Feb 21, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy in Europe projected to spike by 50 TWh in 2024, surpassing other generation sources.
  • Germany emerges as a leader in the European solar power market, adding substantial capacity and marking a return to stronger solar radiation levels.
  • Wind power generation expected to increase alongside solar, while fossil fuel demand for power continues to decline in Europe.
Join Our Community
Solar Power

Despite a record-breaking 60 gigawatts direct current (GWDC) of solar PV capacity expansion in 2023, solar power generation in Europe saw a modest increase of about 20%. This year, however, will be another story.

Rystad Energy forecasts solar photovoltaic (PV) energy will spike by about 50 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 – growing for the first time more than any other generation source – due to major capacity installations across the region, with Germany leading the way. Wind power generation is also expected to increase in 2024. However, the growth rate will not match the last one seen in 2023, when wind energy output increased by 50 TWh thanks to additional capacity installations and a windier year, particularly in the last quarter.

In 2023, Germany shifted from being a major electricity exporter to a net importer. Amid nuclear power plants closing, low solar energy generation, and cheaper electricity available from other markets, Germany's conventional coal generation was less than in previous years . As a result, Germany relied increasingly on imports from France and Denmark. This highlighted the importance of diversifying energy sources to ensure energy security and reduce reliance on imports.

Now, Germany is set to take the lead in the European solar power market adding more capacity than any other country in 2024 , continuing the trend of 2023. Furthermore, this year is expected to witness a significant improvement in solar radiation, marking a return to the norm after a relatively poor showing in the previous year.

During 2023, Germany witnessed a record-breaking growth of over 14 GWDC, majorly driven by the installation of rooftop PV systems. About 6.5 GWDC of rooftop solar has been installed in Germany for residential use, powering approximately 1.3 million households annually. Another 3.5 GWDC has been installed in the commercial and industry (C&I) sector, and more than 70% of the added capacity was from rooftop installations, which played a crucial role in the growth of solar PV in Germany and Europe.

Rystad Energy expects continued strong additions from renewables during 2024 with solar leading growth for the first time both in terms of capacity and generation. Combined with more stable output from nuclear generation, we anticipate this will lead to a further decline in fossil fuel demand for power.

As the demand for power in Europe is only growing slightly, we can conclude that Europe is fulfilling its electricity demand growth entirely with renewable sources. This indicates that the growth of renewable energy is more than sufficient to cover the growth in demand, which is why we are observing a decline in the use of fossil fuels. 

Vegard Wiik Vollset, Head of Renewables & Power EMEA Research

This research includes the 27 European Union members, plus Norway, Serbia and Switzerland, and excludes the United Kingdom.

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Renewables and Power Solution.

As new capacity is added throughout Europe, it is expected that the generation of wind power will increase by 38 TWh in 2024. However, the expected capacity additions are only around 25 GW, which is far less than what is required for Europe to achieve its ambitious decarbonization targets.

EDF, Europe's largest nuclear power operator, plans to increase output in 2024 after resolving stress corrosion issues in 2023. Yet, one of three planned outages at 13 nuclear power plants might be extended, affecting up to five plants. Despite this, Europe's nuclear sector is expected to generate 20 TWh more in 2024 than in 2022. Nevertheless, nuclear generation is still expected to be lower than pre-2022 levels due to decreasing nuclear power capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is anticipated that for the year 2024, the generation of power from fossil fuels will continue to decrease, but at a much slower rate compared to 2023. The decrease is expected to be 60 TWh due to a slight increase in overall power demand in Europe during the same period. The balance between coal and gas plants will depend on the cost competitiveness of these two sources.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com