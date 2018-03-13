UAE, Qatar Warily Extend Joint Oilfield Concession

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.63 -0.73 -1.19%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.61 -0.34 -0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.005 +0.18%
Mars US 20 hours 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 58.00 -3.89 -6.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.93 +0.99 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.005 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.43 +0.80 +1.32%
Murban 2 days 65.03 +0.75 +1.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.15 +0.73 +1.25%
Basra Light 2 days 60.89 +1.74 +2.94%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.69 +0.69 +1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Girassol 2 days 65.14 +0.73 +1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.98 -0.72 -1.81%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.96 +6.42 +21.73%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.36 -1.18 -1.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.61 -1.43 -2.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.36 -1.68 -2.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.81 -3.23 -5.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.26 -2.68 -4.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.96 +1.92 +3.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.31 -0.68 -1.21%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.26 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.26 -0.68 -1.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.81 -0.68 -1.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.12 +1.24 +1.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 12 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 2 hours Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders
  • 1 hour Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 13 mins EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 17 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 1 day Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 1 day Offshore drilling plan could add $590 bn to economy-API report
  • 1 day Chinese Future - New Forests The Size Of Ireland
  • 18 hours Heat your home while mining bitcoin ...
  • 4 hours "Bitcoin is Ridiculous"
  • 1 day Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 20 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 6 days CERAweek Meeting
  • 9 hours B.C. vs Alberta Round 3: No More Oil for You
  • 2 hours Oil on 3-week high again!

Breaking News:

Aramco May List At Home Only

The Tech Turning The Oil Industry Upside Down

The Tech Turning The Oil Industry Upside Down

Blockchain technology is a game…

Oil Profits Are Fueling South Sudan’s Civil War

Oil Profits Are Fueling South Sudan’s Civil War

Two years after gaining its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE, Qatar Warily Extend Joint Oilfield Concession

By Irina Slav - Mar 13, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT offshore rig

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have extended a concession for an offshore oilfield that the two share—but warily, since the UAE is part of a regional blockade against Qatar, led by Saudi Arabia.

While both countries acknowledged the concession extension, the Emirates’ Supreme Petroleum Council was quick to state that, first, the concession was not awarded to Qatar petroleum and second, that “There is no commercial or trading relationship being established between the UAE and Qatar by the extension of this concession."

Earlier reports said that Qatar Petroleum has signed the extended concession with the Supreme Petroleum Council, the Emirate state oil company Adnoc, Japanese United Petroleum Development Co Ltd, and the field’s operator, Bunduq Company Limited.

The SPC’s reaction suggests that the UAE is worried about giving off the impression that it has dealings with Qatar despite the blockade, even though it is happy enough to continue receiving Qatari natural gas—an act that has not thus far provoked a reaction from its fellow blockade partners.

Qatar, meanwhile, took, the chance to highlight the importance of the deal, with its chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi saying, "We are delighted to sign this concession agreement, which will ensure the continued development and operation of the Al-Bunduq oil field for many years to come."

Related: Here’s What’s Next For Electric Cars

Qatari media also reported that the new concession has been signed by both Qatar Petroleum and Adnoc, raising the interesting question how two parties could sign the same contract without this constituting a “trading relationship”.

Perhaps the answer lies in the explanation one source from the UAE gave Arabian Business: "This concession was recently extended by each respective government to the Japanese consortium with no direct communication or engagement between the two states."

The blockade of Qatar began last June, after its neighbors accused it of aiding militant groups and of having too close ties with Iran. The group came up with a list of demands for Qatar to satisfy if the blockade was to be lifted, but the tiny kingdom flatly refused to adhere to these demands and has been steadfast in its refusal ever since.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EIA: U.S. Shale Oil Output To Jump 131,000 Bpd In April

Next Post

Aramco May List At Home Only

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com