The OPEC Deal Could Fall Apart In June

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.35 -0.69 -1.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.96 -0.53 -0.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.789 +0.057 +2.09%
Mars US 3 days 60.74 +1.82 +3.09%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
Urals 6 days 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Mexican Basket 5 days 53.94 -0.95 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.789 +0.057 +2.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.63 -0.75 -1.22%
Murban 4 days 64.28 -0.70 -1.08%
Iran Heavy 4 days 58.42 -2.50 -4.10%
Basra Light 4 days 59.15 -0.63 -1.05%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.00 -1.17 -1.80%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Girassol 4 days 64.41 -1.24 -1.89%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.70 -0.26 -0.65%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 29.54 +1.92 +6.95%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.54 +1.92 +3.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.04 +1.92 +3.14%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.04 +1.92 +3.36%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 +1.92 +3.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 +1.92 +3.72%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.04 +4.17 +7.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.94 +2.07 +3.19%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.04 +1.92 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 +2.00 +3.54%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 +2.00 +3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.02 -0.95 -1.46%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.99 +1.92 +3.55%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.94 +1.92 +3.31%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.94 +1.92 +3.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.49 +1.92 +3.39%
Kansas Common 5 days 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
Buena Vista 5 days 65.88 -1.03 -1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 1 hour 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 44 mins EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 6 hours Chinese Future - New Forests The Size Of Ireland
  • 3 hours Offshore drilling plan could add $590 bn to economy-API report
  • 6 hours Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 3 hours Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
  • 2 days Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 8 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 8 hours B.C. vs Alberta Round 3: No More Oil for You
  • 5 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 8 hours President vs. Dictator: Trump Agrees To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong UN
  • 3 days Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 5 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 23 hours Germany, Country With a Most Environmentally Train In The World. The Only Waste They Produce Is Water.
  • 12 hours Best Four Countries With Recycling In The World

Breaking News:

Musk’s Hyperloop Now Prioritizes Pedestrians Over Cars

Alt Text

U.S. Investors Look To Buy Controversial Rosneft Stake In Citgo

A group of U.S. investors…

Alt Text

The Secret To More Efficient Batteries

A new study is suggesting…

Alt Text

OPEC Exports To The U.S. Continue To Decline

OPEC oil flows to North…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The OPEC Deal Could Fall Apart In June

By Irina Slav - Mar 12, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT OPEC logo

OPEC’s oil production cut agreement could start falling apart soon, as Saudi Arabia and Iran once again face off. This time, however, the spat is over determining what the best price level is for the commodity. That’s what Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The split, apparently, stems from Saudi Arabia’s insistence that crude oil should be kept closer to US$70 a barrel—a level Brent touched briefly early this year—and Iran’s equal insistence that US$60 is a better place for oil to trade at.

This disagreement could see the cartel start unwinding the cuts as early as June, when it will meet with its partners to discuss progress and next steps. Zanganeh’s explanation of the Iranian stance is anything but a surprise: “If the price jumps [to] around $70 ... it will motivate more production in shale oil in the United States,” he told the WSJ.

Zanganeh is not wrong, but the problem is that U.S. drillers have demonstrated that they could pump more at US$60 a barrel, too, so bringing prices closer to that level is not a guaranteed way to stymie U.S. oil production growth. Production has been growing steadily, last week hitting 10.37 million bpd. Related: Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

The oil production in the United States is not the only problem. The bigger problem is soaring U.S. exports that are eating away the market share of OPEC members. This could be the last drop to swing OPEC in Iran’s favor.

Bloomberg quoted an ING analyst yesterday as saying that crude could fall below US$60 a barrel because of rising U.S. exports to Asia, a key market for every producer. The OPEC deal is under threat, ING commodities strategist said, because U.S. crude supplies are displacing OPEC’s. “The longer the deal goes on, it’s going to start falling apart. They continue to give market share away to the U.S.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World

Next Post

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Kr55 on March 12 2018 said:
    lol, what is Iran going to do about it? They are losing investment, already sold all their storage and can't influence the price of oil if they wanted to.
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on March 12 2018 said:
    The OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement is here to stay long beyond 2018 but in a format which reflects changing market conditions such as a fully re-balanced oil market and rising oil prices.

    Saudi Arabia and Russia, the architects of the agreement, not only want to extend their cooperation well beyond 2018 but they also want to enshrine their cooperation in a permanent format which will enable them to respond quickly in the future to tightening oil market or to a build in global oil inventories.

    The Iranian oi minister, Bijan Zanganeh, has a tendency to utter some opinions just to tell the world that he has some influence in OPEC when in fact it is Saudi Arabia that pulls the strings inside OPEC.

    The Iranian oil minister is wrong to suggest a price of $60 a barrel. Iran and other OPEC members need an oil price far above $100 to balance their budgets. He is also wrong in thinking that a price of $60 will deter US shale oil producers from continuing to produce. He should understand that US shale oil producers are very deep in debts to the tune of far more than $200 bn. They have to continue production irrespective of the oil price so as to be able to pay old debts and get new loans. They are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Without this they go bankrupt.

    Saudi Arabia’s oil price of $70 is only a starting point. They need a minimum price of $70 or even higher for a successful IPO of Saudi Aramco though I have been the only oil expert in the world suggesting for quite a while that Saudi Arabia is going to withdraw the IPO altogether.

    A fair oil price, in my opinion, is $100-$130/barrel. Such a price enables oil producers to invest in oil exploration and capacity expansion so as to be able to meet rising global oil demand in coming years, enhances global investments and gives incentives to the global oil industry to invest in new projects. In so doing, they stimulate growth in the global economy.

    The continued hype about US oil production is being now extended to US oil exports. How could US oil exports to Asia be displacing OPEC’s when total US exports worldwide average 1.5 million barrels a day (mbd) of which only 200,000 barrels a day (b/d) go to China. This compares with 75% or 16.5 mbd of OPEC exports that go to Asia.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC
44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

 Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

 Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com