Trans Mountain Shuts Down After Spill

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 66.47 -1.41 -2.08%
Brent Crude 4 hours 75.32 -1.15 -1.50%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.956 -0.007 -0.24%
Mars US 3 days 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.87 -1.75 -2.28%
Urals 4 days 73.40 -2.40 -3.17%
Louisiana Light 5 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 5 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.956 -0.007 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 4 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 4 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 4 days 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.87 -1.75 -2.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 46.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 5 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 5 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Peace Sour 5 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 5 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 6 hours OPEC and Russia to appease Trump?
  • 2 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 7 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 9 hours Peace Has No Alternative: South Korea Calls For More Impromptu Talks With North Korea
  • 17 mins живые санкции: Russia’s Lukoil Posts 75% Profit Jump On Crude Strength
  • 9 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 42 mins Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 1 day How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 9 hours Electric Vehicles Could Finally Be Reducing Norway's Fuel Consumption
  • 15 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 2 days Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 9 hours Several US News Sites Block EU Readers After Missing GDPR Deadline
  • 1 day $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 22 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.

Breaking News:

Cities Vs. Big Oil: Judge Orders Plaintiffs To Find Benefits Of Fossil Fuels

Is The OPEC Deal Finally Done?

Is The OPEC Deal Finally Done?

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Could Venezuela Prompt OPEC To Pump More?

Could Venezuela Prompt OPEC To Pump More?

Venezuela’s rapid oil production decline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Shuts Down After Spill

By Irina Slav - May 28, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Transmountain

Kinder Morgan has shut down the Trans Mountain oil pipeline after a flow meter at a pump station leaked about 100 liters of crude. The pump station is in Darfield, British Columbia and, according to the provincial environment ministry the leak has already been contained and should be cleaned up within ten days.

Minor as the spill was, it could have major implications for the future of Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline. The B.C. government is a firm opponent of the project as are environmentalists, although some B.C. First Nations, as well as local businesses, are just as firmly behind the expansion as they rely on it to create much-needed jobs.

This government opposition has put B.C. at odds with neighbor Alberta, which would be the main beneficiary of the expansion and led to an exchange of threats and legislative moves that has aggravated bilateral relations to a freezing point.

Although the federal government threw its weight behind the Trans Mountain expansion, it has not been very active in the B.C.-Alberta brawl, winning criticism from both sides. Now a deadline set by Kinder Morgan is approaching that would determine what happens next. The company has said it will drop the project if it does not receive guarantees it would go ahead as planned by May 31.

Related: Norway’s EV Adoption Starts To Affect Oil Demand

While earlier, there was hope that if the federal government has approved the project, it will go ahead in spite of opposition, now, according to a Reuters report, doubts abound among investors, government officials, and oil industry players alike that the Trans Mountain expansion will see the light of day.

Now, amid these growing doubts, a minor spill would certainly heighten already high anti-pipeline feelings, which will only serve to strengthen Kinder Morgan’s belief there is too much risk in this project. Should it drop it, Alberta may have to make good on its promise to buy the project and take responsibility for making it happen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Say Aramco IPO ‘Most Likely’ In 2019

Next Post

Truckers’ Strike in Brazil About To End, Another Coming

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com