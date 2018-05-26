U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 67.88 -2.83 -4.00%
Brent Crude 1 day 76.47 -2.36 -2.99%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 1 day 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
Urals 2 days 73.40 -2.40 -3.17%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.93 -0.46 -0.69%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 2 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 2 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 2 days 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 3 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 3 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Peace Sour 3 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 3 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.15 -0.63 -0.80%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 3 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Buena Vista 3 days 77.97 -1.13 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 5 mins A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 1 day Holiday weekend: Gas Prices Surge
  • 6 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 16 hours Several US News Sites Block EU Readers After Missing GDPR Deadline
  • 5 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 3 mins Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 day Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 2 days High Oil Prices Becoming Herd Mentality
  • 1 day Trump announces more sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro Win
  • 1 day $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 7 hours Expected:Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea Scheduled For Next Month
  • 15 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 2 days Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 2 days VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!

Breaking News:

Saudis Say Aramco IPO ‘Most Likely’ In 2019

Alt Text

These Two Shale Plays Are Making A Comeback

U.S. shale drillers are once…

Alt Text

Iran: Trump’s Sanctions Can’t Touch Our Oil

Geopolitical tensions are heating up…

Alt Text

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

OPEC lifted its global crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

By Ron Patterson - May 26, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Midland

I have updated my scenarios for U.S. LTO output, based on both EIA tight oil output data and average well profile data from Enno Peters’ shaleprofile.com. I have also created a scenario for the Niobrara shale oil play and for “other U.S. LTO” which excludes the Permian Basin LTO, Eagle Ford, North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks, and the Niobrara.

(Click to enlarge)

niobrara play

The recent Niobrara wells have an estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) of 143 kb. The oil price scenario below is used for all of the scenarios.

(Click to enlarge)

Well cost is assumed to be $4.5 million in 2017$. The scenario below assumes EUR starts to decrease in Jan 2019 as sweet spots become fully drilled. Economically recoverable resources (ERR) to 2040 are 2.7 Gb with 21,000 total oil wells completed, peak output is 623 kb/d in early 2021.

Related: OPEC May Ease Oil Cuts As Soon As June

Fewer wells are completed relative to the North Dakota Bakken and Permian Basin because the wells are less profitable.

(Click to enlarge)

other u.s. lto

For U.S. other LTO, much of the output is from condensate from gas wells so the analysis is more approximate and a discounted cash flow analysis is beyond the scope of this post, the “average well” produces only about 38 kb over its life, but in many cases the output of natural gas makes the well profitable, there are some areas where shaleprofile.com does not have data such as the Anadarko basin, so I have simply taken the average well profile for areas covered (excluding ND Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian and Niobrara) and then found the number of these “average wells” that fit U.S. other LTO output data from the EIA (including Anadarko). The true average well profile for all areas including Anadarko is unknown.

The scenario below should be considered very preliminary, actual output might be much higher or lower than suggested by this scenario. TRR is 3 Gb from 70,000 wells completed and peak output is 426 kb/d in mid-2020. For comparison U.S. other LTO output was 385 k/d in Feb 2018, so increased output from other U.S. LTO plays may be quite small in magnitude.

(Click to enlarge)

north dakota bakken scenario

(Click to enlarge)

eagle ford scenario

(Click to enlarge)

The ROI for Eagle Ford wells is much lower than Permian or Bakken wells which accounts for wells added per month remaining far below the peak level, ERR=8.2 Gb with 33,000 total wells completed, in Jan 2020 output is 1277 kb/d. Like the ND Bakken and Permian scenarios, it is assumed for the Eagle Ford that new well EUR starts to decrease in Jan 2019.

permian basin lto

ERR is 28 Gb through 2040 with 103,000 wells completed, peak is 4246 kb/d in 2024.

(Click to enlarge)

For all U.S. LTO we add up these 5 scenarios to get the chart below.

Related: Oil Slides As Saudis, Russia Consider 1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Peak is 8152 in July 2022, URR to 2050 is 54 Gb.

(Click to enlarge)

Chart below shows the contribution of the various plays to the total (horizontal axis ends in 2041 rather than 2050).

(Click to enlarge)

The scenario presented above lines up with the USGS mean estimates for the Permian Basin and North Dakota Bakken and David Hughes most likely scenario for the Eagle Ford in terms of URR. Reasonable guesses for the Niobrara and other U.S. LTO were made based on EIA tight output data and well data from shaleprofile.com and these will be updated as more information becomes available. Higher or lower scenarios could be created with URR from 45 to 65 Gb and peak years between 2020 and 2025 and peak output between 7000 and 9000 kb/d. In my view, U.S. LTO has about an 80% probability of falling within the low and high scenarios outlined above.

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Maduro Vows To Double Oil Production With Help From OPEC
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

 Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com