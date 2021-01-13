GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.22 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.37 -0.21 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.806 +0.053 +1.93%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 54.51 +0.96 +1.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.806 +0.053 +1.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.66 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.84 +0.36 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.81 +1.16 +2.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 58.27 +0.88 +1.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 56.19 +1.49 +2.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.18 +0.88 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 40.86 +1.61 +4.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 52.21 +0.96 +1.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 53.61 +0.96 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 48.06 +1.11 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 48.31 +1.56 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 49.31 +1.06 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 46.01 +0.96 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.16 +0.96 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 1 hour Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 2 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 hour Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 1 hour Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 17 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 15 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 5 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 14 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 7 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 10 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 17 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Total And Engie Plan France’s Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

U.S. Foreign Policy Is Fueling Iran’s Interest In Venezuela

U.S. Foreign Policy Is Fueling Iran’s Interest In Venezuela

By building a significant presence…

India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

India's crude oil demand last…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

By ZeroHedge - Jan 13, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

General Motors stole the show on Tuesday after unveiling the Cadillac Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicle and electric shuttle concepts in a virtual presentation at the CES expo, according to PCMag

GM's vice president of global design, Michael Simcoe, said the car manufacturer is "preparing for a world where advances in electrics and autonomous technology make personal air travel possible."

Simcoe said the VTOL concept is GM's "first foray into aerial mobility." He added that other versions of the VTOL concept are in development, including air taxi prototypes.

The company provided no further information if there was a working VTOL or if testing has been conducted. 

GM appears to be targeting the ultra-rich as they will be able to use these aircraft, sometime in this decade, to avoid traffic on the ground by flying from rooftop to rooftop. 

"It's a concept for a moment when time is of essence and convenience is everything," Simcoe added.

He also unveiled a new electric vehicle described as a "mobile living room" designed for comfort.

Flying drones and robotaxis will absolutely disrupt the transportation of goods and people in the near term as this technology is being rushed into use. 

Flying drones will be in the skies much quicker than anyone is anticipating... 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Enbridge Says Michigan Governor’s Shutdown Orders Are Unlawful

Next Post

Total And Engie Plan France’s Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021

Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com