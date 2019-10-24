The World's Most Exiting Oil Hedge Nears Completion

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|56.11
|-0.12
|-0.21%
|Brent Crude •45 mins
|61.67
|+0.50
|+0.82%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.473
|+0.008
|+0.32%
|Mars US •2 hours
|56.33
|+0.16
|+0.28%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|60.42
|+0.64
|+1.07%
|Urals •18 hours
|57.10
|+1.85
|+3.35%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|58.90
|+1.74
|+3.04%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|58.90
|+1.74
|+3.04%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|59.44
|+0.08
|+0.13%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|47.65
|+0.68
|+1.45%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.473
|+0.008
|+0.32%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|59.40
|+0.60
|+1.02%
|Murban •2 days
|61.45
|+0.63
|+1.04%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|51.31
|+0.05
|+0.10%
|Basra Light •2 days
|66.45
|+1.33
|+2.04%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|60.12
|+0.22
|+0.37%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|59.44
|+0.08
|+0.13%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|59.44
|+0.08
|+0.13%
|Girassol • 2 days
|60.65
|+0.39
|+0.65%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|60.42
|+0.64
|+1.07%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|38.88
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Western Canadian Select •1 day
|39.47
|+1.49
|+3.92%
|Canadian Condensate •65 days
|49.97
|+1.49
|+3.07%
|Premium Synthetic •55 days
|56.37
|+1.49
|+2.72%
|Sweet Crude •1 day
|50.47
|+1.74
|+3.57%
|Peace Sour •1 day
|49.72
|+1.49
|+3.09%
|Peace Sour • 1 day
|49.72
|+1.49
|+3.09%
|Light Sour Blend • 1 day
|52.72
|+1.49
|+2.91%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 day
|54.22
|+1.49
|+2.83%
|Central Alberta • 1 day
|50.47
|+1.49
|+3.04%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|58.90
|+1.74
|+3.04%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|52.75
|+0.25
|+0.48%
|Giddings •18 hours
|46.50
|+0.25
|+0.54%
|ANS West Coast •42 days
|64.00
|+0.88
|+1.39%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|50.18
|+0.26
|+0.52%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|54.13
|+0.26
|+0.48%
|Eagle Ford • 18 hours
|54.13
|+0.26
|+0.48%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours
|52.75
|+0.25
|+0.48%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|46.25
|+1.75
|+3.93%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|65.55
|+1.81
|+2.84%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Two of the largest oilfield…
As the security situation in…
Despite challenges, Mexico is close to completing its notorious oil hedge, unnamed sources told Reuters, adding that the government had used the services of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, and Shell.
The Mexico oil hedge is the most famous one, with investment banks vying every year for a role in it. Worth around US$1 billion, it is done every year and is believed to be the largest oil trade.
The deal is the most secretive in the oil world and is followed closely by banks as a sort of weathervane for oil prices. A handful of these are directly involved in the hedge: Mexico buys put options on oil from them and from oil supermajors in a series of about 50 transactions.
This year was unusually challenging for the hedge because of the excessive volatility of prices, Reuters noted, as well as because the Mexican government changed the pricing formulas that underpin the country’s oil exports.
This year’s oil sales in Mexico were hedged at US$55 per barrel, with the total value of the put options bought standing at US$1.23 billion.
Related: Chinese Oil Giant Significantly Boosts Shale Reserves
It remains unclear how big next year’s hedge is since the government’s silence on the sensitive matter is as notorious as the hedge itself. Opinions also differ on how close to completion the deal is, with some putting it at over 90 percent while others see it closer to 75 percent.
Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said the government was setting $49 per barrel as the price, on whose basis it would calculate its 2020 oil export revenues in the draft budget that is currently the subject of debate and has yet to be voted on.
“This is a price at which we can control the risks of a fall in the oil price and, obviously, if the price is higher, we’ll have higher income,” Yorio told the Mexican Congress. “So I believe we are covered against the downside risk.”
By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.