Chinese Oil Giant Suffers As U.S. Sanctions Sting

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.12 -0.21%
Brent Crude 45 mins 61.67 +0.50 +0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 2 hours 56.33 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
Urals 18 hours 57.10 +1.85 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.65 +0.68 +1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.45 +0.63 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.31 +0.05 +0.10%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 +1.33 +2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.12 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 +0.39 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.47 +1.49 +3.92%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 49.97 +1.49 +3.07%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.37 +1.49 +2.72%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.47 +1.74 +3.57%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.72 +1.49 +2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.22 +1.49 +2.83%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.47 +1.49 +3.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 42 days 64.00 +0.88 +1.39%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.18 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +1.75 +3.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.55 +1.81 +2.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 4 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 43 mins Diplomatic immunity
  • 32 mins Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 59 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 7 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 7 hours China Increases Dog Meat Consumption Amid Pork Shortage
  • 1 day AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 day Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Breaking News:

The World’s Trendiest Oil Blend

Are U.S. Sanctions Killing Crude?

Are U.S. Sanctions Killing Crude?

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and…

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s superpower status is at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giant Suffers As U.S. Sanctions Sting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT China Oil Giant Sanctions

China National Offshore Oil and Gas Company (CNOOC), the biggest Chinese offshore producer with operations both in China and abroad, will see an impact on its oil and gas shipping business, due to the U.S. sanctions on several Chinese tanker owning firms, a senior CNOOC executive said on Thursday.

At the end of September, the U.S. imposed sanctions on several Chinese tanker owners for shipping Iranian oil, including units of Cosco, who owns more than 40 oil tankers, including 26 supertankers, or the so called very large crude carriers (VLCCs).  

“We are imposing sanctions on certain Chinese firms for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of oil from Iran, including knowledge of sanctionable conduct, contrary to U.S. sanctions,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on September 25, while the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a list of companies which are now sanctioned for knowingly dealing with Iranian oil.

Those sanctions will impact CNOOC’s business of shipping oil and gas from overseas fields to China, Xie Weizhi, chief financial officer at CNOOC’s listed unit CNOOC Limited said at a news briefing, as carried by Reuters.

Related: Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

CNOOC is said to be looking to charter liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to replace previously hired vessels linked to a sanctioned Chinese company, Reuters reported earlier this month, quoting several industry sources.  

The sanctions are not expected to affect CNOOC’s oil and gas production volumes, because “COSCO is just a transportation company,” CNOOC’s manager said today.   

CNOOC reported on Thursday a total net production of 124.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for the third quarter of 2019, up by 9.7 percent on the year. Production from offshore China rose by 8.9 percent thanks to new project start-ups, while overseas production jumped by 11.2 percent, mainly due to the contribution from the new projects Egina offshore Nigeria and Appomattox in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The World's Most Exiting Oil Hedge Nears Completion

Next Post

This Oil Giant Is Waging War On Plastic Waste

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

 India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com