The World's Largest Floating LNG Platform Restarts Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.52 -1.59 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.84 -1.51 -1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.76 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.562 -0.202 -2.60%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.358 -0.058 -2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 3 days 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.358 -0.058 -2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 3 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 293 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.51 -0.34 -0.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 86.91 -0.34 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 85.16 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 82.31 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.31 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 89.26 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.61 -0.34 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 8 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 9 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Smelter shutdowns and industrial metal…

3 Strong Buys In The Oil Patch

3 Strong Buys In The Oil Patch

The oil market is currently…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The World's Largest Floating LNG Platform Restarts Production

By Irina Slav - Sep 19, 2022, 1:13 AM CDT

The Prelude floating LNG production facility off the coast of Australia has resumed production and exports, operator Shell said today.

Operations at the project were halted earlier this year due to a dispute between the company and workers that led to industrial action.

Following weeks of negotiations, the two parties managed to strike a deal last month and end the suspension of operations at the facility.

"The enterprise agreement has now been supported by a majority of employees in a formal vote and is expected to come into effect in early October 2022," Shell said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Prelude project has an export capacity of 3.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, as well as 1.3 million tons of condensate and 400,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

It began production in December 2018 and the first LNG was shipped from the facility a year later.

The operation disruption that the dispute caused earlier this year contributed to an already difficult supply situation in global gas amid the European Union’s rush to stock up on gas ahead of winter.

Under normal circumstances, bringing LNG all the way to Europe from Australia would not make economic sense but this year even this option was on the table as Russia gradually reduced the flow of gas via Nord Stream 1 until it halted it completely in late August.

The biggest market for LNG produced at the mega-projects offshore Australia is Asia but LNG cargos have been diverted from their Asian destinations or resold by their Asian buyers to Europe as the latter was prepared to pay a premium for the fuel.

The mega-projects in Australia helped the country reach the number-one spot in LNG exports a couple of years ago. It was the top exporter last year as well, with a total of 80.9 million tons of LNG exported globally. It is likely to retain the top-exporter crown this year as well.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Next Post

German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com