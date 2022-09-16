Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.29 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.47 +0.63 +0.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.907 -0.417 -5.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.424 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.424 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 291 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 5 hours "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Hot rolled coil prices have…

Russia Has Spent Over $300 Million Influencing Elections In 24 Countries

Russia Has Spent Over $300 Million Influencing Elections In 24 Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

An oil spill has forced a shutdown of all crude oil exports from Iraq’s Basra Port, oil sector sources said on Friday, cited by Reuters.

With four tanker berths, the Basra oil terminal can process 3.3 million barrels of crude oil per day, although the country had plans to raise this capacity to 3.45 million barrels per day in Q2 2022. However, the expansion has not been completed on time due to delays in pumping station upgrades.

In mid-July, Iraq’s Basra Oil Company (BOC) said it was pushing back its estimated completion date for the expansion, with hopes to reach 3.35 million bpd in August and 3.45 million bpd by September.

The oil sector sources said that exports from Basra would remain shut in until repair work can be completed. It is unclear whether the oil spill or the repair work needed is related to the expansion project.

Other sources classified the oil spill as “huge”, and could take more than a week to contain. Still, other reports said it would be shut for just a few hours.

The port shutdown comes at an inopportune time for the oil markets, which remain tight. The largest purchasers of Iraq’s crude oil are China, India, South Korea, the United States, and Italy.

Iraq’s oil industry has not only been hampered by multiple delays in expanding its crude oil export capabilities. In late August, at least 30 people died and 300 were wounded in Baghdad after supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr charged the Republic Palace after the cleric announced he was leaving politics. While the chaos did not disrupt oil production or loadings, the events gave rise to fear that Iraq—OPEC’s second-largest oil producer—could see its crude exports decline as a result.

Iraq’s August production, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report, was 4.525 million bpd, nearly flat with July levels. Its production target, however, is higher, at 4.651 million bpd.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lithium Prices Soar To All-Time High

Next Post

Massive Kazakh Oilfield Weeks Away From Restoring Output

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com