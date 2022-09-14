Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.32 +1.01 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.89 +0.72 +0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.11 -0.17 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.082 +0.798 +9.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.042 +1.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 2 days 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.042 +1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 289 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 5 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

Offshore Drilling Rates Jump, Could Rise Further To $500,000 Per Day

Iran’s Nuclear Power Output Curbed By Hot Seawater

Iran’s Nuclear Power Output Curbed By Hot Seawater

Iran’s only nuclear power plant…

Nuclear Fusion’s Inclusion In The Inflation Act Is A Huge Win For Emerging Tech

Nuclear Fusion’s Inclusion In The Inflation Act Is A Huge Win For Emerging Tech

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany Is Finally Rethinking Its Position On Nuclear Power

Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

By ZeroHedge - Sep 14, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Japan shutdown its nuclear plants following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
  • Nuclear energy is beginning to gain political and public support in Japan.
  • The country’s prime minister recently announced the restart of seven reactors by the summer of 2023.
Join Our Community

In Japan, a major reversal last month, the government now wants to restart more nuclear power plants that were idled after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and is interested in expanding investments in next-generation plants. Weeks after the announcement, Japanese broadcaster NHK commissioned a new survey that revealed half of the population supports the government's initiative to expand nuclear power.  NHK found that 48% of the respondents supported Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan of developing next-generation nuclear reactors as a reliable, clean energy power source in the country. About 32% opposed the plan, and another 20% were undecided. 

The survey was conducted between Sept. 9-11 via random telephone conversations among 1,255 adults and came two weeks after Kishida announced plans to examine the construction of new plants that would break more than a decade of energy policy following the Fukushima disaster, which led to a decade-long effort to eliminate nuclear. 

Japan's energy policy is coming out of a decade of paralysis with increasing political and public support. The prime minister announced the restart of seven nuclear reactors across the country by the summer of 2023, bringing the total number of operating power units to 17.

Kishida's reasoning behind revisiting nuclear comes as Japan could face electricity supply problems due to soaring prices of natural gas and other energy products. 

Uranium bulls should be jumping for joy at the prime minister's statement last month: 

"Nuclear power and renewables are essential to proceed with a green transformation," Kishida said. "Russia's invasion changed the global energy situation."

Related: UK Puts A Cap On Household Energy Bills

Besides Japan, California and Germany have recently announced plans to extend the life of nuclear power plants beyond the end of this year as the world faces a very dark winter amid a global energy crisis.

"Germany and California have been two of the most negative jurisdictions in the world on nuclear and both of them are coming around. I would say hell would freeze over before that would happen," Per Jander, director of nuclear and renewables at WMC Energy, a commodity merchant, told Financial Times. "It will have an immediate impact on the market."

The world appears to be more receptive to nuclear following the invasion of Ukraine. We should revisit our recommendation on Uranium from December 2020

Nuclear will sooner or later be accepted as one of the most stable "clean energy" sources of power in the green energy transition. Unlike solar, wind, and hydro, the world has figured out those renewable energy sources aren't as reliable as previously thought. Nuclear will be a big winner as the world races to decarbonize power grids. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Prime Minister: “Go Nuclear, Go Large” To Boost Energy Security
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com