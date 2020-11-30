The World’s First Trial Of Green Hydrogen Heating

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.32 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 47.59 -0.59 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.072 +2.50%
Graph down Mars US 50 mins 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 13 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.072 +2.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 35.03 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 44.53 -0.18 -0.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 45.93 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.28 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 40.53 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 41.13 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 34 mins Tesla Semi
  • 7 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 23 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 12 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 9 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 23 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

British Military Sent On Secret Mission To Protect Saudi Oilfields

British Military Sent On Secret Mission To Protect Saudi Oilfields

It has been revealed that…

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Engulfed In Crisis

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Engulfed In Crisis

Peru’s oil industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The World’s First Trial Of Green Hydrogen Heating

By Josh Owens - Nov 30, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

The UK and Scottish authorities are funding the world’s first trial of a 100 percent green hydrogen generation, storage, and distribution network to heat 300 homes in Scotland as part of the UK and Scottish ambitions to achieve net-zero emissions within three decades. 

The UK’s energy regulator Ofgem on Monday said it is awarding US$24 million (18 million British pounds) to a project in the city of Fife, Scotland, which will see 300 homes heated with and cooking with green hydrogen made from electrolysis from offshore wind power.   

The project also receives a further investment of US$9.2 million (6.9 million pounds) from the Scottish Government. The H100 Fife project of the company SGN is set to begin construction next year, while the hydrogen network is expected to go live in 2022. The project will be operational for four and a half years until March 2027 and will aim to show if green hydrogen is a viable solution to reducing emissions and heating homes in the UK.  

“I see this project as a critical step towards understanding our decarbonization options for heat and will deliver a purpose-built end-to-end hydrogen system, so I warmly welcome Ofgem’s investment in the project,” Paul Wheelhouse, Scotland’s energy minister, said in a statement. 

Currently, central heating is responsible for up to a third of the UK’s greenhouse gas output, according to SGN. 

Related: Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

The initial 300 customers in the project in Fife will receive a free hydrogen connection, free replacement hydrogen appliances, and free maintenance over the length of the project. They will pay the same amount for hydrogen gas as they would pay for natural gas, SGN says. 

Exploring the options for hydrogen production and ways to cut hydrogen costs is one of the key pillars in the UK’s The Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which the government unveiled earlier this month. 

“Working with industry the UK is aiming for 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. Hubs where renewable energy, CCUS, and hydrogen congregate will put our industrial ‘SuperPlaces’ at the forefront of technological development,” the UK said in its plan.  

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Britain Bets Big On Battery Storage

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Hit $65 In 2021

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com