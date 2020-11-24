The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 44.81 -0.10 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 47.86 +1.80 +3.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.759 -0.016 -0.58%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 45.46 +1.85 +4.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
Graph up Urals 7 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.07 +1.06 +2.65%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 2.759 -0.016 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 45.73 +1.57 +3.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.08 +1.36 +3.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.47 +1.34 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 48.24 +1.00 +2.12%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 45.41 +1.52 +3.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 47.42 +1.32 +2.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 30.67 +0.59 +1.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.16 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 42.06 +0.64 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.46 +0.64 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 38.66 +0.64 +1.68%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.25 +0.50 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 44.51 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.01 +1.15 +3.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.80 +1.01 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Locked Thread on the election
  • 14 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours Censorship in USA
  • 15 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 2 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 6 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 1 day Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 19 hours San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 1 day WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 

Breaking News:

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?

Analysts are turning bullish on…

Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

As PDVSA struggles to stay…

The API Will Do Everything In Its Power To Fight Biden’s Fracking Ban

The API Will Do Everything In Its Power To Fight Biden’s Fracking Ban

The American Petroleum Institute has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 24, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Drones have boomed in 2020 thanks to their innovative use for delivery services in a time where pandemic restrictions have limited the movement of people across the globe. However, the flying machines that were mostly used for leisure purposes until recently could serve as very important tools for greater surveillance and maintenance in the energy sector. With over a million new drones being purchased over the last four years, what was once a niche tech trend is becoming the norm for monitoring and surveillance.  Sales of high-precision commercial-grade drones have increased by 500 percent over the last four years. While many of these drones are catching useful aerial footage for maps, media, and television use, some are now being used by energy companies to monitor their infrastructure. With this increased uptake, the drone technologies market, currently valued at $14 billion, is expected to triple by 2024, growing by 13.8% CAGR between now and 2025. 

At present, Asia is the biggest drone market, primarily China and Japan. Having legalized the use of drones, the Indian drone market is also expected to rise sharply over the next five years, particularly for use in the energy market. In 2020, IndianOil has been given permission by the government to commence aerial surveillance of the Delhi-Panipat pipeline. The pilot program, which expects a reduction in oil theft, will trial drone technology for potential use across oil, gas, and water pipelines in India.

Oil pipelines and other vital infrastructure are often located in hard-to-reach areas where it’s difficult to spot any malfunctions before they get to a critical stage. Drones offer an aerial view of this infrastructure, allowing engineers to see any potential issues and fix them ahead of time. As well as reaching difficult areas, drones also provide a birds-eye perspective with excellent clarity, offering a more detailed view of infrastructure and the landscape. 

Related: Oil Prices Leap Higher On Fresh Vaccine Hopes According to research carried out by scientists at the University of Aberdeen, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/drones) offer great potential for the future of monitoring and evaluation in the energy sector. 

In the article, Dr. David Green states, "The main risk posed by an oil or gas pipeline is the existence of a spill or a leakage that threatens to cause an environmental disaster, not to mention the risk of an explosion.”

"A thorough system for pipeline monitoring requires the use of specific sensors that can detect rust or corrosion - or if the pipeline is beneath the ground, the existence of methane or changes in the surrounding vegetation that indicate a failure.

"This kind of technology is evolving at a rapid pace, to the point where these sophisticated sensors are now small enough to mount on unmanned aerial vehicles."

This suggests that drones could be an integral part of pipeline maintenance, as well as monitoring. In addition, covering large areas in a systematic way, in hard-to-reach areas, using drone technology would be much more cost-effective. Teaming new drone technology with innovative AI and digitalization processes could help further modernize the energy sector. 

Related: Growing Crude Inventories Put A Cap On Oil Prices

Drones could help oil companies save significantly by avoiding unnecessary pipeline checks for false problems. For example, with the current technology, rain, and animals walking on the pipeline can be flagged as an issue that needs to be checked. However, by using UAVs, unnecessary engineer callouts to difficult locations can be prevented.

As well as monitoring oil pipelines, drones are being used in other areas in the energy sector. This includes surveillance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, particularly wind turbines and power plants. 

With the drone technology market continuing to grow at a steady rate, and greater innovation within the sector for industrial use, the outlook for drones in energy looks bright. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Hit 8-Month High On Vaccine Optimism And Election Certainty

Next Post

Oil Bulls Drive Prices Higher On Vaccine Success
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?
Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000
Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived
Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com