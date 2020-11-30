Britain Bets Big On Battery Storage

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.26 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 47.59 -0.59 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 +0.073 +2.53%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 13 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 +0.073 +2.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 35.03 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 44.53 -0.18 -0.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 45.93 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 40.28 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.53 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 41.13 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 19 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 44 mins Tesla Semi
  • 8 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 23 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 12 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 9 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 23 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

A Worrying Bottleneck For Offshore Wind Energy

A Worrying Bottleneck For Offshore Wind Energy

While offshore wind is becoming…

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

This year has been incredible…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Britain Bets Big On Battery Storage

By Michael Kern - Nov 30, 2020, 5:30 PM CST

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has approved the construction of the biggest battery storage project in the UK, and one of the largest such projects in the world, the company developing the site said on Monday.

InterGen, an energy company headquartered in Edinburgh, has received the green light to build the US$267 million (£200 million) project in southern England. The project is expected to provide at least 320MW/640MWh of capacity, with the potential to expand to 1.3GWh – more than ten times the size of the largest battery currently in operation in the UK and set to be one of the world’s largest, InterGen said. 

The battery storage project, which will be built at DP World London Gateway on the Thames Estuary, dwarfs any similar projects currently in operation in the UK, with the largest operational project currently at 75MWh. 

“It is also likely to be one of the biggest batteries anywhere in the world,” InterGen said. 

Construction on the Gateway project is expected to start in 2022 and become operational in 2024.  

InterGen is also exploring the option to develop another large battery project at its site in Spalding, Lincolnshire, which would be 175MW / 350MWh. The planning permissions are already in place for the project in Lincolnshire in east England. 

Related: Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

Battery storage will be essential to the UK’s net-zero ambitions and its target to become a global leader in offshore wind energy, powering every home in the country with wind energy by 2030, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in early October. 

Battery storage will also be crucial to advancing renewable energy in other parts of the world. Earlier this month, French company Neoen said that it would build an even bigger, 300-MW/450-MWh, battery storage system in Australia, in partnership with Tesla. The Victorian Big Battery in Australia, one of the world’s largest batteries, will be delivered together with Tesla and network partner AusNet Services. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Hit $65 In 2021

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com