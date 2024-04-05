The U.S. Energy Grid Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.50 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.76 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.89 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.012 -0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.798 +0.004 +0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.798 +0.004 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.66 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.01 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Australia Forecasts Natural Gas Surplus for East Coast

Biofortification: A Risky Fix for Depleted Soils

Biofortification: A Risky Fix for Depleted Soils

Biofortification is a proposed solution…

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Oil prices continued to climb…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Energy Grid Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

By Irina Slav - Apr 05, 2024, 3:00 AM CDT

The U.S. grid’s vulnerability to cyberattacks has grown, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned.

According to the regulator, the number of vulnerability points in the grid had grown from between 21,000 and 22,000 at the end of 2022 to 23,000-24,000 at the end of 2023.

"It's very hard to keep pace with addressing all those vulnerabilities," NERC senior vice president Manny Cancel said, as quoted by Reuters.

Geopolitical events such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza tend to lead to an increase in cyberattacks on the U.S. grid, the NERC also said, and so do elections. The regulator warned that there will probably be a further jump in attempts on the grid, with Cancel saying "We're going to be very vigilant during this current election cycle."

Cyber threats are one of the risks that the U.S. grid has seen increase substantially in recent years. The other is blackouts as more so-called distributed generation capacity comes online. That’s wind and solar installations that only operate when there is sunshine or wind, and that need backup from dispatchable capacity to avoid blackouts.

Last year in May, the NERC warned that as much as two-thirds of the American grid was at risk of electricity shortfalls as a result of the combination of extreme weather expectations and the too-fast replacement of baseload generation with intermittent sources.

Increased, rapid deployment of wind, solar, and batteries have made a positive impact,” Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of Reliability Assessments, said at the time. 

“However, generator retirements continue to increase the risks associated with extreme summer temperatures, which factors into potential supply shortages in the western two-thirds of North America if summer temperatures spike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wind and solar installations, besides intermittent, are also hackable, representing more new vulnerability points on the grid.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set for a Second Weekly Gain After Brent Breaks $91

Next Post

Australia Forecasts Natural Gas Surplus for East Coast

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com