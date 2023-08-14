The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.78 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.43 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.43 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.809 +0.039 +1.41%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.932 -0.033 -1.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.89 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.932 -0.033 -1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.94 -1.18 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.82 -1.28 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.81 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 622 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.45 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 75 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 69.19 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 85.34 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.59 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.19 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.69 +0.37 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.69 +0.37 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

The coup in Niger may…

Can The Current Oil Price Rally Really Last?

Can The Current Oil Price Rally Really Last?

Oil prices have been charging…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 14, 2023, 4:54 AM CDT

The UK government has used inflated carbon price assumptions to show that solar and wind projects would be much cheaper compared to fossil-fuel-powered electricity generation in the coming years, analysts have told the Financial Times after the cabinet published a cost estimate for power generation.

Last week, the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published a paper, Electricity Generation Costs 2023, which suggests that solar and wind power plants would have lower costs over their lifetime compared to new natural gas-fired capacity.  

However, the carbon price assumption for the fossil fuel plants – not published in the paper – is estimated to be more than three times higher compared to the current carbon price in the UK, analysts, who have used the available assumptions of costs per MW of electricity from new gas stations this decade, told FT.

“For fossil fuel plants, the total carbon price up until 2030/31 includes illustrative estimates for the UK ETS price. Carbon prices are significantly higher than assumed in the previous 2020 report, which has resulted in an increase in LCOE for fossil fuel plants,” the UK government said in the paper.

The department, when shown analyst estimates of an inflated carbon price of nearly $190 (£150) per ton for new gas-fired stations in 2025, told FT that these were “illustrative assumptions and not government projections” and that the analyst estimates were “based on crude and simplified assumptions.”

Meanwhile, the UK government last week announced a $35.5 million (£22 million) increase in government backing for renewables through the flagship Contracts for Difference scheme – taking the total budget to $288 million (£227 million) for this auction.

BP plans to build two offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea without entering government schemes for support, The Times reported last week, in what could be the first subsidy-free offshore wind projects ever.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Blackouts In Niger After Nigeria Cuts Electricity Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com