Blackouts In Niger After Nigeria Cuts Electricity Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.79 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.45 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.43 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.806 +0.036 +1.30%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.931 -0.034 -1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.89 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.931 -0.034 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.94 -1.18 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.82 -1.28 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.81 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 622 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.45 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 75 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 69.19 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 85.34 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.59 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.19 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.69 +0.37 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.69 +0.37 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

What battery metals are to…

OPEC’s Oil Production Slumps As Saudi Arabia Cuts Output

OPEC’s Oil Production Slumps As Saudi Arabia Cuts Output

OPEC’s oil production fell by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Blackouts In Niger After Nigeria Cuts Electricity Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 14, 2023, 3:12 AM CDT

Blackouts in Niger have become more frequent after neighbor Nigeria cut off exports of electricity, which covers 70% of Niger’s demand.

While Niger struggles to keep the lights on, not all in Nigeria see the halt of exports as a good move.

“The strategic decision of Nigeria to halt its electricity provision appears to be a form of leveraging power, akin to Russia’s gas supply cutoff to Europe. From my perspective, this choice does not align with Nigeria’s enlightened self-interest,” Wolemi Esan, managing partner at a Nigerian law firm told local media.

He went on to say that Nigeria’s exports to Niger were meant to discourage the latter from building a dam upstream of the river Niger. If a dam gets built, this would worsen the river’s downstream flow that goes through Nigeria.

In other words, Nigeria has a material interest in keeping Niger dependent on it for electricity supply. Once this supply is removed, Niger will have no motivation to avoid building the damn, the comments suggest.

A group of military commanders overthrew the Niger government in late July and the country’s army declared its support for the coup. Other African countries, grouped in the Economic Community of West African States, including Nigeria, imposed sanctions on Niger immediately.

Other military-led countries in the region, however, supported the coup, with Mali and Burkina Faso warning against any external attempts to remove the new leadership of Niger. The two said any such attempt at intervention would be considered a declaration of war against them, too, Al Jazeera reported this week.

ECOWAS has threatened the use of force unless the junta reinstated the elected president of Niger, with one official saying “The military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The military leadership of Niger, meanwhile, vowed last weekend to prosecute former president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iran’s Oil Exports Rise To 1.4 Million Bpd

Next Post

The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com