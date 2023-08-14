Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.94 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.57 -0.24 -0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.43 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.803 +0.033 +1.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.936 -0.029 -0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.89 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.936 -0.029 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.94 -1.18 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.82 -1.28 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.81 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 622 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.45 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 75 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 69.19 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 85.34 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 83.59 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.19 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.69 +0.37 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.69 +0.37 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The UK Is Using An Inflated Carbon Price To Inform Its Energy Policy

German Energy Giant Warns Europe’s Crisis Is Not Over Yet

German Energy Giant Warns Europe’s Crisis Is Not Over Yet

While energy markets are significantly…

India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil Even As Prices Climb

India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil Even As Prices Climb

India is showing no sign…

50 Shades Of Green: European Impact Investing Explained

50 Shades Of Green: European Impact Investing Explained

Impact investing has grown rapidly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

By Irina Slav - Aug 14, 2023, 1:06 AM CDT
  • Oil prices slid on Monday morning, with Brent falling below $86 per barrel and WTI trading at $82.31.
  • China’s economic woes combined with a strong U.S. dollar are weighing on oil prices.
  • OPEC+ production cuts have significantly tightened oil markets, but oil traders will be watching China’s economy closely.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices slid in midmorning Asian trade on Monday as China’s economic recovery continues to disappoint while the U.S. dollar strengthens.

Even with the slide, however, benchmarks remain much higher than they have been for months.

Brent crude was trading slightly below $86 per barrel at the time of writing and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at over $82 per barrel, finding support at that level despite the bearish signals.

Support for oil prices also came from the International Energy Agency, which said in its latest monthly report it expected even higher prices this year. The agency also said, however, that it expected a sharp shrinkage in demand in 2024 due to what it called economic headwinds.

"The global economic outlook remains challenging in the face of soaring interest rates and tighter bank credit, squeezing businesses that are already having to cope with sluggish manufacturing and trade," the IEA said in its report.

At the same time, however, the IEA acknowledged the tightening supply of oil thanks to OPEC+ cuts, which could cause global stock drawdowns of 2.2 million barrels daily in the second half of the year. This, in turn, could lead to higher prices still.

On the other hand, the oil market may be in for a correction, says Vandana Hari from Vanda Insights.

"Crude has been in overbought territory for some time now, defying expectations of a correction. It has been singularly focused on U.S. economic optimism, to the exclusion of the increasingly stronger headwinds blowing in the eurozone and China," Hari told Reuters.

Bloomberg reports there’s more important news due out this week from China: on Tuesday, the country will release industrial production data, including numbers for the refining industry.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. expectations of a so-called soft landing are strengthening, serving to provide additional support to oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Will Bank Of England’s Rate Hikes Tip The UK Into Recession?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?
Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?
The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com