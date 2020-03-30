The Most Expensive Oil And Gasoline In The World

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.34 +1.25 +6.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 27.12 +0.70 +2.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 +0.027 +1.60%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 10.59 -4.77 -31.05%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
Graph down Urals 1 day 19.60 -2.15 -9.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 13.01 -1.66 -11.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 +0.027 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 8.030 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 30 mins 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 30 mins 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 16.50 -1.50 -8.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 14.04 -1.42 -9.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 17.99 -1.42 -7.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 17.99 -1.42 -7.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 16.50 -1.50 -8.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 26.99 -1.09 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 6 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 11 mins Shale Legs
  • 34 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 3 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 2 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 11 hours Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies
  • 7 hours WE have a suicidal player in the energy industry
  • 7 hours Eight Billion Dollars Wasted on Nuclear Storage Plant
  • 1 hour KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 12 hours There are 4 major mfg of hydroxychloroquine in the world. China, Germany, India and Israel. Germany and India are hoarding production and blocked exports to the United States. China not shipping any , don't know their policy.
  • 2 hours Did Trump start the oil price war?

Breaking News:

Relief On The Horizon? Trump And Putin Discuss Oil Markets

China Produces Record Amount Of “Fire Ice”

China Produces Record Amount Of “Fire Ice”

China is betting big on…

The Oil Price War Won’t Dethrone The Dollar

The Oil Price War Won’t Dethrone The Dollar

While the oil price war…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Most Expensive Oil And Gasoline In The World

By Josh Owens - Mar 30, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT Most Expensive Gas

Whether or not you follow oil markets, you will likely have seen articles in the media lately claiming that the price of oil has fallen to $20, or that it could possibly fall to $10. The truth about the oil market, however, is far more complex than that. The number quoted in media headlines usually refers to one of two types of crude oil. Often it is the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also known as Texas light sweet, a benchmark for light oil that is generally produced in the Permian Basin in Texas. It can also refer to Brent Crude, a benchmark for sweet light oil extracted from the North Sea which prices two-thirds of the world’s internationally traded crude supplies. But to say ‘oil prices’ have just hit $20 is entirely inaccurate when referring to different international blends.

The price of much of the oil in Canada is far lower than either Brent or WTI at the moment, with Western Canadian Select currently priced at just over $6. Meanwhile, oil blends from Indonesia, Russia, and Iraq are all trading at above $30. But the most expensive crude in the world is likely selling for far more than that. Earlier this year, Australian company Santos sold a 550,000-barrel cargo of the Pyrenees crude grade for loading in March, at a premium of over US$30 over the price of Dated Brent. At the time, that would have been a cost of around $100 per barrel for the prized Pyrenees oil. In today’s environment, that same premium would mean Pyrenees oil bring sold at upwards of $56. Unfortunately, due to a lack of transparency in markets, there currently is no public information on those oil sales. As for the cheapest oil on the market at the moment, Wyoming General Sour would certainly be one of them, selling at $2.75 on Friday.

Just like crude oil, the price of gasoline can fluctuate wildly depending on where you are fuelling up and the different tax policy of the country or state you are in. The current price of NYMEX traded gasoline futures is $0.61 per gallon, which is probably a lot less than how much you paid when you last filled up your gasoline tank. In fact, if you were to try and fill up a tank in Hawaii today you would find yourself paying $3.306 per gallon. If you were in Hong Kong, however, you could spend upwards of $8.48  per gallon at a gas station. And even those numbers don’t tell the full story, because the true price of gasoline anywhere in the world is relative to your spending power. The most expensive gasoline in the world when taking that into account is India, where an average citizen could spend more than 80 percent of their daily wage on one gallon of gas. In Venezuela, by comparison, a gallon of gasoline has been recorded to cost 0.95 percent of the average daily wage – although with the country currently suffering through an intense economic crisis at the moment that figure should be taken with a grain of salt. The U.S. is two places below Venezuela on that list, with a gallon costing 1.64 percent of the average daily wage.

So next time you see prices quoted for either gasoline or crude oil, remember that the only thing it really represents is the general trend in the global cost of those products. The real price at any given location or time could vary significantly.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia's Largest Oil Producer Halts Operations In Venezuela

Next Post

Aramco Oil Pipeline Unit For Sale: Price War May Be Too Successful

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com