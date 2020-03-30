Russia's Largest Oil Producer Halts Operations In Venezuela

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|21.34
|+1.25
|+6.22%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|27.12
|+0.70
|+2.65%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|1.717
|+0.027
|+1.60%
|Mars US •7 hours
|10.59
|-4.77
|-31.05%
|Opec Basket •4 days
|24.26
|-1.78
|-6.84%
|Urals •1 day
|19.60
|-2.15
|-9.89%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|10.98
|-4.80
|-30.42%
|Louisiana Light • 4 days
|10.98
|-4.80
|-30.42%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|20.84
|-1.64
|-7.30%
|Mexican Basket • 4 days
|13.01
|-1.66
|-11.32%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|1.717
|+0.027
|+1.60%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •1 day
|23.13
|-1.95
|-7.78%
|Murban •1 day
|24.15
|-2.18
|-8.28%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|13.71
|-1.22
|-8.17%
|Basra Light •1 day
|32.55
|+0.67
|+2.10%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|18.06
|-2.86
|-13.67%
|Bonny Light •1 day
|20.84
|-1.64
|-7.30%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|20.84
|-1.64
|-7.30%
|Girassol • 1 day
|21.26
|-1.77
|-7.69%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|24.26
|-1.78
|-6.84%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •7 hours
|8.030
|+0.000
|+0.00%
|Western Canadian Select •30 mins
|4.690
|-1.420
|-23.24%
|Canadian Condensate •30 mins
|20.94
|-1.42
|-6.35%
|Premium Synthetic •30 mins
|20.49
|-1.42
|-6.48%
|Sweet Crude •30 mins
|15.84
|-1.42
|-8.23%
|Peace Sour •30 mins
|10.09
|-1.42
|-12.34%
|Peace Sour • 30 mins
|10.09
|-1.42
|-12.34%
|Light Sour Blend • 30 mins
|14.34
|-1.42
|-9.01%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 30 mins
|19.09
|-1.42
|-6.92%
|Central Alberta • 30 mins
|10.59
|-1.42
|-11.82%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|10.98
|-4.80
|-30.42%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •1 day
|16.50
|-1.50
|-8.33%
|Giddings •1 day
|10.25
|-1.50
|-12.77%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|25.50
|-1.23
|-4.60%
|West Texas Sour •1 day
|14.04
|-1.42
|-9.18%
|Eagle Ford •1 day
|17.99
|-1.42
|-7.32%
|Eagle Ford • 1 day
|17.99
|-1.42
|-7.32%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day
|16.50
|-1.50
|-8.33%
|Kansas Common • 4 days
|11.75
|-1.00
|-7.84%
|Buena Vista • 4 days
|26.99
|-1.09
|-3.88%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
The United States and Saudi…
Plunging demand, surging supply, and…
Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, has announced that it is halting operations in Venezuela and selling its assets there to a company fully owned by the Russian government.
Rosneft said in a statement on March 28 that it “concluded an agreement with the company 100 percent owned by the government of the Russian Federation, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses," including multiple joint ventures, oil-field services companies, and other activities.
The move appeared to be aimed at protecting Rosneft from U.S. sanctions while Russia continues supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The United States has imposed sanctions on two Rosneft subsidiaries, including a company based in Geneva that sells crude oil to European customers.
Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that the company expects the United States to now waive sanctions against its subsidiaries.
He said the decision was aimed at "protecting the interests of our shareholders."
Rosneft is led by Russian President Vladimir Putin's longtime associate Igor Sechin.
By RF/ERL
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…