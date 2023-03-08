The Energy Crisis Isn't Over, Investment Firm Guggenheim Says

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.76 -0.82 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.70 -0.59 -0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.47 -0.42 -0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 -0.141 -5.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 -0.019 -0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.48 -3.13 -3.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 -0.019 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.68 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.83 +0.62 +0.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.41 -1.79 -2.18%
Graph down Basra Light 463 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.96 -1.87 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.79 -1.74 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.58 -3.19 -4.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.33 -2.88 -4.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.73 -2.88 -3.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.98 -2.88 -3.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.13 -2.88 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.83 -2.88 -3.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.83 -2.88 -3.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.13 -2.88 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.08 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.43 -2.88 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.50 -2.50 -3.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.11 -2.10 -2.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

The Energy Crisis Isn't Over, Investment Firm Guggenheim Says

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana is offering 14 offshore…

Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

Several Middle East producers hiked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The Energy Crisis Isn't Over, Investment Firm Guggenheim Says

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 08, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Energy markets appear to be in a precarious balance, but the energy crisis is not over, Michael LaMotte, senior managing director at investment firm Guggenheim Partners, said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston this week.

"We may have gotten through this winter surprisingly well, but I don't think we're out of the woods yet," LaMotte said, as carried by Reuters.

"And things actually could get worse before they get better," the investment banker added.

Uncertainties about supplies related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tight oil production spare capacity globally could disrupt the oil and gas markets, executives and bankers said during panel discussions at one of the biggest annual events in the energy industry.  

Concerns in Europe have eased amid high LNG imports, lower consumption, and natural gas inventories well above the average for this time of the year.  

However, the race to ensure supply for next winter hasn't even started in earnest yet. Prices are set to hold higher than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine through the summer as Europe will face stiffer competition from Asia for LNG supply.

Last year, Asia—including China—saw lukewarm demand amid high spot prices and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. With China's reopening, however, demand for gas and LNG is set to rebound, increasing the competition between Asia and Europe for spot supply, analysts say.

Moreover, the weather in Europe has been milder than usual for prolonged periods so far this winter, allowing for less gas consumption for heating and power generation. It is far from certain that Europe, and the northern hemisphere as a whole, will see mild temperatures next winter, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governments and regulators in the EU say that while a major gas shortage crisis has been averted for this winter, next winter could be more difficult.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany May Not Use All Its New LNG Capacity, But It Is Still Necessary

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com