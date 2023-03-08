German, UAE, Egypt Consortium Signs $34 Billion Hydrogen Deal With Mauritania

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.82 -0.76 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.76 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.85 -1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.125 -4.65%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.48 -3.13 -3.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.007 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.68 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.83 +0.62 +0.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.41 -1.79 -2.18%
Graph down Basra Light 464 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.96 -1.87 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.79 -1.74 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.57 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.58 -3.19 -4.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.33 -2.88 -4.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.73 -2.88 -3.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.98 -2.88 -3.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.13 -2.88 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.83 -2.88 -3.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.83 -2.88 -3.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.13 -2.88 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.08 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.43 -2.88 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.25 -2.37 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.50 -2.50 -3.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.11 -2.10 -2.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 -2.10 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 10 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Extends Losses On Fed Hawkishness

First Crude Oil Draw In 2023 Pushes Oil Prices Higher

First Crude Oil Draw In 2023 Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices recovered on Wednesday…

Can eFuels Save The Combustion Engine?

Can eFuels Save The Combustion Engine?

Porsche and Ferrari are pursuing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Related News

German, UAE, Egypt Consortium Signs $34 Billion Hydrogen Deal With Mauritania

By Cyril Widdershoven - Mar 08, 2023, 11:28 AM CST

In a major move to develop hydrogen production capacity and set up a supply chain in the MENA region, Germany is now looking at a less obvious partner, Mauritania.

German newspaper Frankfurter Algemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reports that a consortium made up of UAE renewable energy giant MASDAR, an Abu Dhabi state-owned company, Egyptian technology provider Infinity and German project developer Conjuncta, have signed an MOU with Mauritania to set up a $34 billion green hydrogen project.

As indicated by the parties involved, the overall green hydrogen production capacity is set to be 8 million tons of ammonia or other hydrogen related products. The total electrolyzer capacity is set to be around 10GW.  Conjuncta stated that the first phase of the project, to be located northeast of Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott is to be completed in 2028, representing a 400MW production capacity. Stefan Liebing, Conjuncta’s CEO, said that the project will be strongly linked to Germany, not only due to technological input, but also as a potential offtaker of the hydrogen products.

At present European governments are searching for around 10 million tons of green hydrogen or ammonia imports by 2030, but until now, the short-term supply options are very meager. Several reports have already indicated that most probably, if Europe’s renewable targets will have to be met and a green hydrogen market is established, Europe will need to import around 25 million tons of green hydrogen/ammonia per year.

Domestic European green hydrogen production will not yet be available or not competitive at all in 2030. After that Germany, the Netherlands and others, have been clearly targeting the UAE as a possible supplier, others countries are being explored. Another potentially large supplier could be Saudi Arabia, looking at its ever-growing list of green hydrogen projects being planned lately, or Egypt, where Gulf Arab money is also entering major new hydrogen projects. During the last few weeks, Egypt has been signing several new green hydrogen project agreements, while Saudi state-owned utility giant ACWA had finalized and signed the financing agreements for its $8.5 billion NEOM green hydrogen project.

Mauritania may be one of the less prominent options, but its geographical position makes it a possible contender. The above mentioned $34 billion project could be a gamechanger for the Nouakchott government. Recently, Mauritania also made headlines as oil and gas major Shell reported that it has signed a new E&P contract with Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy. The E&P deal was signed to conduct exploration activities in Block C2 offshore Mauritania, with Shell holding a 75% stake in the block, and Mauritania’s government 25%. Block C2 is situated to the south of Block C10, where Shell is already conducting exploration activities.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Energy Crisis Isn't Over, Investment Firm Guggenheim Says

Next Post

Oil Extends Losses On Fed Hawkishness

Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com