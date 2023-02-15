Natural Gas Futures Contracts Suggest Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.44 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.95 -0.63 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.47 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 -0.021 -0.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.488 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.488 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Contracts Suggest Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over

Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak In 2025

Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak In 2025

A recent Rystad Energy study…

Turkish Steelmakers Remain Operational After Earthquake

Turkish Steelmakers Remain Operational After Earthquake

Turkey’s crucial steel manufacturing sector…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Futures Contracts Suggest Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2023, 7:57 AM CST

Europe’s natural gas futures point to structurally higher prices for the rest of the year, as Europe will soon have to start filling inventories for the 2023/2024 winter.

The TTF price, Europe’s benchmark, slipped on Monday to the lowest level since September 2021, and Europe looks confident that there will not be gas shortages this winter.  

However, the race to ensure supply for next winter hasn’t even started in earnest yet. Prices are set to hold higher than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine through the summer as Europe will face stiffer competition from Asia for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. TTF futures for December are priced above €60 per megawatt-hour, notably higher than the €54 per megawatt-hour for March.

Last year, Asia – including China – saw lukewarm demand amid high spot prices and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. With China’s reopening, however, demand for gas and LNG is set to rebound, increasing the competition between Asia and Europe for spot supply, analysts say.

Moreover, the weather in Europe has been milder than usual for prolonged periods so far this winter, allowing for less gas consumption for heating and power generation. It is far from certain that Europe, and the northern hemisphere as a whole, will see mild temperatures next winter, too.

Governments and regulators in the EU say that while a major gas shortage crisis has been averted for this winter, next winter could be more difficult.

“Prices seem likely to remain structurally higher than they were before the Russian invasion,” Henning Gloystein, director for energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, said in a recent note carried by Bloomberg.

Europe continues to add new LNG import capacity, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, but if global supply is tighter, prices will spike again.

Europe’s gas prices were up by around 3% at $58 (54 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) around noon in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Prices have held in the $53-64 (50-60 euros) per MWh for weeks amid higher-than-seasonal gas inventories, mild weather, and steady inflows of LNG.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. May Take Further Action Against Banks Linked To Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com