The EU's Energy Partnership With Gulf Countries Makes “More Sense Than Ever”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 85.87 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.85 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.06 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.780 -0.085 -1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.553 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.553 +0.008 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

The EU's Energy Partnership With Gulf Countries Makes “More Sense Than Ever”

Machine Learning Helps Create High-Performance Thermoelectric Devices

Machine Learning Helps Create High-Performance Thermoelectric Devices

Engineers at the University of…

Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

While copper prices have slid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The EU's Energy Partnership With Gulf Countries Makes “More Sense Than Ever”

By Irina Slav - Nov 10, 2022, 2:20 AM CST

Cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council is more important than ever, the head of EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said, as quoted by The National, during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“Your security is our security,” Borrell said, adding that “This has changed the energy landscape of Europe. [This] energy partnership makes more sense than ever."

Borrell noted that while until this year the EU had relied on Russia for 40 percent of its energy supply, now this had dropped to just 8 percent. The current state of affairs was likely to continue for years, the EU’s top diplomat also said.

“We need to reduce our consumption of gas," Borrell said. "We need other suppliers and we need to continue fighting against climate change at the moment.”

Borrell pointed out that the UAE was a major supplier of oil and gas but added that “hydrocarbon will not be the energy forever.” He then went on to note that "You have sun. You are investing a lot in new renewables. It is also an important partnership.”

Despite the current gas squeeze, Europe is not giving up on its transition efforts and planning significant increases in wind and solar capacity additions, despite rising raw material prices there.

Meanwhile, media have reported that despite the decline in Russian pipeline gas imports and oil imports as well as the drop in coal purchases after an embargo on those kicked in three months ago, Europe appears to still be buying Russian LNG, at a rate that reached 1.2 million tons over the 12 months to September.

This has probably added a sense of urgency in finding new supply partners and securing table commitments with them, including with the UAE.

“They [Gulf states] have always been very important for us. Not only because they are supplying energy, but the Gulf is becoming a strategic part of the world in the middle of the way between Europe, and South and East Asia,” Borrell said during his visit.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brookfield Bets $11.8 Billion On Australia’s Energy Transition

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com