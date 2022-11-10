Brookfield Bets $11.8 Billion On Australia’s Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.70 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.58 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.42 -2.71 -2.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.967 +0.102 +1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.549 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.549 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 mins 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 mins 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 mins 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Brookfield Bets $11.8 Billion On Australia’s Energy Transition

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

An article published on the…

Sewage: The Next Renewable Energy Breakthrough?

Sewage: The Next Renewable Energy Breakthrough?

Researchers at Washington State University…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Brookfield Bets $11.8 Billion On Australia’s Energy Transition

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 10, 2022, 1:18 AM CST

Brookfield Asset Management has led a consortium that looks set to acquire Australian utility Origin Energy for some $11.8 billion, a move that is seen as a way to access big opportunities in Australia’s clean energy transition.

Reuters noted in its report on the news that Origin Energy’s board has backed the Brookfield-led takeover.

Bloomberg reported that the deal, if completed, would be the third-largest acquisition in Asia. For Australia, it would be the largest since the start of the year, according to Reuters.

This is Brookfield’s second attempt to acquire the energy generator and distributor, which has some 4.5 million customers. Earlier this year, the asset manager approached the utility with a takeover offer again but that was rebuffed.

Now, with a higher price offered, representing a 55-percent premium to Origin’s share price, the company’s board has agreed to the deal.

According to Brookfield, Origin Energy appears to be well-positioned to benefit from transition efforts. To help accelerate these benefits, the buyers will invest another $12.8 billion (A$20 billion) in the company by 2030.

“The energy transition in Australia is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity but that investment needs to be accelerated materially in order to meet Australia’s legislated climate goals,” said Brookfield’s CEO for the Asia Pacific, Steward Upson.

The consortium, which also includes an EIG-owned firm MidOcean Energy, will split Origin after the acquisition and manage its electricity generation and retail division and its LNG business separately.

Origin has a 27.5-percent interest in the Australia Pacific LNG project that will be managed by MidOcean Energy, while Brookfield focuses on the power utility business.

The deal is far from certain, however. “FIRB hurdles loom large for proposed acquisitions of this nature, and the government could use its approvals leverage to extract concessions on domestic gas prices,” Credit Suisse energy analyst Saul Kavonic told the Australian Financial Review earlier today.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia To Deliver Full Oil Volumes To Asia Despite Production Cut

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com