EU Leaders Accuse U.S. Natural Gas Producers Of Profiteering

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 85.85 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 92.65 -2.71 -2.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.42 -2.71 -2.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.929 +0.064 +1.09%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 2.554 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.554 +0.010 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Slide As Bearish News Continues To Mount

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Iran and Armenia have agreed…

The Dutch Resolve: Will The Netherlands Boost Gas Production?

The Dutch Resolve: Will The Netherlands Boost Gas Production?

This coming fateful winter season…

China’s Natural Gas Consumption Set To Fall For First Time In Two Decades

China’s Natural Gas Consumption Set To Fall For First Time In Two Decades

China’s natural gas consumption could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Leaders Accuse U.S. Natural Gas Producers Of Profiteering

By Irina Slav - Nov 09, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • European leaders are unhappy with natural gas prices.
  • Some leaders are insisting that the EU impose a price cap on all natural gas imports, regardless of origin. 
  • U.S. LNG has been more expensive than pipeline gas coming from Russia in real terms.
Join Our Community

Last month, France’s president Emmanuel Macron accused the United States of a “double standard” because of the difference between the price at which liquefied natural gas produced in the U.S. sells in Europe and the price at which natural gas sells within the U.S.

“The North American economy is making choices for the sake of attractiveness, which I respect, but they create a double standard,” Macron said, also adding that “they allow state aid going to up to 80% on some sectors while it’s banned here -- you get a double standard.”

He wasn’t alone among European national leaders in being unhappy about gas prices. In fact, as many as 15 leaders were unhappy, and they insisted that the EU imposes a price cap on all natural gas imports, regardless of origin. The idea followed delicate attempts to convince Norway to sell its gas at a discount and equally delicate attempts to convince U.S. producers of the same. Now, the U.S. is striking back at the accusations.

“What’s happening is the companies that hold those long-term contracts with US LNG producers, they’re marking that up and earning that margin in the European market,” Brian Crabtree, an assistant secretary at the Department of Energy, told the Financial Times. “It’s not the US LNG company, it’s basically European-headquartered international oil companies and traders.”

Indeed, producers of liquefied natural gas do not invariably sell their product directly to the consumer, in the face of a country in Europe, for instance, They work with commodity majors such as Vitol and Trafigura, or the supermajors, including BP and Shell.

Take Cheniere Energy, the biggest producer of LNG in the United States. Earlier this year, Cheniere inked a long-term sale and purchase deal for its LNG with Chevron. Under the deal, Chevron will buy 2 million LNG from Chevron annually, and then it will sell it on for whatever price it deems fair.

Also this year, Cheniere closed another sales and purchase deal, too, with Norway’s Equinor, this time for an annual volume of 1.75 million tons of LNG. Those 1.75 million tons will also be sold at a price that Equinor sets, not Cheniere. 

This is not to say that LNG producers are not benefiting from the much stronger demand for LNG from Europe. And this is exactly the reason they have been benefiting, in the form of higher profits: demand has surged, and when demand surges, prices follow, especially if supply is not growing as fast as demand. 

Related: Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.

Earlier this month, Cheniere Energy reported twofold revenue and profit growth for the third quarter, thanks to this stronger demand for its product. Separately, the company said it was ready to sign more long-term supply contracts, both with businesses and governments in Europe, which would motivate its planned capacity expansion.

At the same time, BP reported exceptionally strong performance at its gas-trading unit. This was not the case for Shell, however, whose gas-trading division booked a loss of $1 billion for the third quarter of the year because of the spike in European gas prices after the suspension of exports via Nord Stream 1.

Macron’s—and others’—accusations, then, are not exactly founded on facts, with producers being just the first stop in a supply chain that features middlemen that are among the biggest commodity trading businesses in the world. Besides, even in the best of times, U.S. LNG has been more expensive than pipeline gas coming from Russia in real terms.

The reason for this is purely physical. The production of liquefied natural gas is much more complex process than purifying natural gas and sending it down a pipeline. Because LNG production is more complex, it automatically means it is more expensive because it is quite energy—intensive.

Once produced, this gas needs to be transported on tankers that are in short supply as well this year, which has pushed freight rates through the roof, adding to traders’ expenses in shipping the product to customers.

In other words, Europe seems to want businesses to not act as businesses and take every opportunity to make a profit, which is what businesses are all about. But instead of addressing these businesses, many of which are based in Europe, as the DoE’s Crabtree told the FT, it is addressing the federal U.S. government, which has little control over the private sector.

Be that as it may, Crabtree told the FT that the U.S. was committed to helping Europe get enough gas “at a price that is affordable to the continent.” It’s hardly a surprise he did not go into detail on how this affordable price would be achieved. It is also no surprise that his statements to the FT contained a warning.

“So it’s especially concerning to us that the discussion in Europe is being presented as though we have some control over the margins that are being earned on our LNG, because we don’t,” the official said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices
Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years

Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com