Tesla's Strategic Investment Could Make Indonesia A Battery Hub

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 58.44 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 61.04 +0.48 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 58.92 +1.20 +2.08%
Graph up Urals 48 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 55.17 +1.13 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.92 +1.20 +2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 45.35 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 55.85 +0.62 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 57.25 +0.62 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.85 +0.62 +1.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 51.10 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 51.10 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.90 +0.62 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 54.75 +0.62 +1.15%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 51.35 +0.62 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.13 +0.47 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 63.24 +1.16 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 16 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 2 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 24 mins What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 12 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 6 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 7 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Is Bitcoin Now a Stock Market Indicator?

Breaking News:

Amazon Moves On Its Largest Renewable Project

Iran Boasts Oil Production Increase

Iran Boasts Oil Production Increase

Iran is claiming that it…

Argentina's Shale Boom Is Competing With The Best

Argentina's Shale Boom Is Competing With The Best

Despite the overall production declines…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla's Strategic Investment Could Make Indonesia A Battery Hub

By MINING.com - Feb 08, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

In December 2020, reports emerged that Tesla would send delegations to Indonesia in January to discuss potential investment in a supply chain for its electric vehicles.

On February 4, the Jakarta Globe reported that Tesla would submit a proposal to the Indonesian government for the establishment of a battery production facility in the country. This is on the back of the automaker strive to secure nickel supplies for its larger 4680 cells that is planned to be used in future Tesla vehicles such as the Cybertruck and the Semi models.

Tesla’s proposal could be one in a series of ore processing and battery investments that the government hope would make up the bulk of the country’s $64 billion investment target for this year, Jakarta Globe reported.

In its latest industry report, analyst Fitch Solutions says it believes the investment proposal by Tesla will cement Indonesia’s status as a strong player and integral component in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Previously, Fitch highlighted the potential for Indonesia to become a major component of the EV supply chain due to its large-high-quality nickel reserves and its supportive policies. Since then, the country has attracted a significant amount of investments into its EV battery industry.

Most notable of which was the announcements from Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), which announced an investment totaling $5 billlion to set up a new battery production operation in the country, and LG Chem, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a $9.8 billion investment in the country’s EV battery sector, Fitch reports.

Related Video: The Silver Squeeze Conspiracy

Nickel is increasingly becoming a critical metal used in batteries for EVs due to its properties that enable mass energy storage capabilities while it reduces the overall cost of batteries by limiting the amount of cobalt required. Nickel-rich batteries have become a way of reducing the dependence of cobalt in battery chemistries due to ethical challenges in sourcing the metal from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Fitch notes.

Source: Fitch Solutions

With the rising demand for EVs, the need to secure critical nickel supplies is becoming ever more pressing for battery producers and automakers alike.

Fitch currently forecasts global EV sales to rise by 41.9% to reach over 4.3mn units in 2021 with sales expected to breach the 14mn mark by 2030. This accelerated pace of EV sales growth will place strong upward pressure on the price of raw materials used in batteries and will force battery producers to develop more affordable batteries, Fitch asserts, which more often than not means higher nickel content and lower cobalt content.

Fitch’s mining team expects higher battery metals prices will benefit miners from a lag in raw materials project development while putting automakers at a disadvantage. The analyst notes that at current prices, the initial increase in mining investment will be inadequate to match the acceleration of demand which would increase the price of batteries and thus create a highly competitive market for nickel supplies.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Loading At Libyan Export Terminal Disrupted Again

Next Post

Amazon Moves On Its Largest Renewable Project

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com