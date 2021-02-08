X

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Amazon Moves On Its Largest Renewable Project

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 08, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has reached a deal for its largest renewable energy project yet—one that will allow it to purchase 380 MW of wind energy.

Hollandse Kust Noord—a wind farm in the Netherlands currently being developed by The Crosswind—will supply the power through a project known as the Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project.

The CrossWind is a consortium made up of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsubishi subsidiary Eneco.

The project is still under development and is not expected to be complete until 2023. It will have a total capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year.

Last summer, Eneco said that the wind project would contribute to the “Dutch energy transition”.

Under the deal, Amazon would purchase about half of the windfarm’s available capacity.

Amazon too, has made bold renewable projects, and aims to be 100% renewable within the next four years.

The announcement this week piggybacks last week’s 8,000-word press release that spoke of Bezos’ exit from CEO impressive 2020 financial numbers. But the press release included little about the giant’s impact on the climate. Forbes detailed last month that in 2020, Amazon’s emissions increased by 15% over the previous year. The total carbon emitted is 51.1 million tons.

Like many companies, include oil and gas companies, it is easier to talk about future targets rather than about current emissions.

Wind farms are notoriously sporadic, producing electricity not in even measure but with peaks and valleys. This wind farm project will include a floating solar park, short-term battery storage, turbines tuned to the network so they don’t interfere with each other, and green hydrogen as a storage technique—the combination of which the consortium hopes will provide more continuous power supply, North American WindPower reported last year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

