WTI Crude 10 mins 58.81 +0.90 +1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.77 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

The Single Most Bullish Indicator For Oil

The Single Most Bullish Indicator For Oil

Crude futures saw some headwinds…

Japan Moves To Take Over The World’s Largest LNG Market

Japan Moves To Take Over The World’s Largest LNG Market

As LNG demand continues to…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Tesla Shares Rebound On Leaked Musk Email

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT

Tesla’s stock clawed back some losses on Thursday and was up more than 3 percent in pre-market trade on Friday, after a leaked email reportedly sent by Elon Musk to Tesla employees suggested that the electric vehicle (EV) maker has a good chance of making Q2 the highest deliveries and sales quarter in its history.

On Thursday, an email believed to be sent to all Tesla employees by Musk on May 22 appeared on message boards, and breathed some life into Tesla’s shares that had been battered for several consecutive days after a growing number of investment banks and analysts outlined ‘bear-case’ scenarios for the EV maker. The bear camp is growing, with analysts expressing doubts about demand for Tesla’s Model 3 and increased risks of Tesla underperforming on the Chinese market after the collapse of the U.S.-China trade talks.

Musk’s ‘leaked’ email came in just the right time for the stock.

The email reads:

“As of yesterday we had over 50,000 net new orders for this quarter. Based on current trends, we have a good chance of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries of Q4 last year and making this the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history!”

However, the email believed to be sent by Musk also says that Tesla needs sustained production of 1,000 Model 3s every day in order to beat the previous record, while its production rate has averaged 900 Model 3s this week, “so we’re only about 10% away from 7,000/week.”

Related: The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets

Over the past few days, a number of analysts have expressed doubts about Tesla’s ability to deliver on sales and financial performance and not burn all the cash it has. Wedbush Securities warned that Tesla faces a “Kilimanjaro-like uphill climb” and a “Herculean task” in achieving its targets.

Morgan Stanley slashed its ‘worst-case’ Tesla share price target to just US$10 from US$97 in case the U.S.-China trade war hits the EV maker and dampens significantly demand for its cars on the Chinese market. Citigroup also has a shocking ‘full bear’ scenario for Tesla, seeing a 40-percent chance of Tesla’s stock plunging to $36, up from a 35-percent chance previously.

Tesla’s shares hit on Monday the lowest since December 2016 at US$205, and closed at $195.49 on Thursday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

New Iraq-Syria Crossing Could Breathe New Life Into Iran’s Oil Exports

