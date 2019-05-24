New Iraq-Syria Crossing Could Breathe New Life Into Iran’s Oil Exports

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.81 +0.90 +1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.77 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 2 hours Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 4 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 7 hours Old - New Kim: Nuclear Negotiations With U. S. Will Never Resume Unless Washington Changes Its Position
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 6 hours India After Elections: Economy And Hindu Are The First Modi’s Challenges
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 8 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 12 hours Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 227 days Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 5 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 5 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 49 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

Oil Rebounds But Looks At Biggest Weekly Loss Of 2019

Oil Rebounds But Looks At Biggest Weekly Loss Of 2019

Oil prices rose early on…

On The Cusp Of War: Why Iran Won’t Fold

On The Cusp Of War: Why Iran Won’t Fold

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Iraq-Syria Crossing Could Breathe New Life Into Iran’s Oil Exports

By Irina Slav - May 24, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Syria oil

A new border crossing between Iraq and Syria is under construction in an area controlled by Iran-affiliated militias, Fox News reports, citing satellite images revealing construction works at the Albukamal Al-Qaim border crossing.

The news outlet also cited unnamed sources as saying Iran was behind the new crossing—the old one was destroyed during one of the many military clashes in both Syria and Iraq—and it aimed to use it as a smuggling channel to Jordan and the Mediterranean coast.

“Without Syrian or Iraqi supervision, Iran and its allies would have an unprecedented advantage in transferring whatever they wish,” Fox News reported, quoting unnamed experts.

The tightening grip of Washington on Tehran through economic sanctions was bound to cause Iran to look for ways to get its oil across borders, so in this sense, the news about a new border crossing is a hardly a surprise. Yet it has not been established who exactly is building the crossing despite the mention of Shiite militia controlling the region.

These militias are active in more than one part of Iraq and were allies of the government in its war on the Islamic State. This has put Iraq in the difficult position of juggling Iranian and U.S. interests, which was what most likely prompted Baghdad’s initiative to try and mediate a de-escalations, although the chances of it succeeding are pretty slim.

Iran also has ties in Syria: along with Russia it has fought against rebel groups including Al-Quaeda offshoots. Earlier this month, Tehran even resumed crude oil shipments to Syria: TankerTrackers.com reported a cargo of 1 million barrels of Iranian crude was spotted reaching Syria on May 5th. It was the first Iranian oil cargo sent there since the start of 2019.

Iran has also sealed a series of trade deals with Syria, Newsweek recently reported, including one for the management of the Latakia port on the Mediterranean coast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

PDVSA Tankers To Be Detained For Lack Of Payment

Next Post

Tesla Shares Rebound On Leaked Musk Email

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com