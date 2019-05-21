Morgan Stanley Sees Tesla Stock Price At Just $10 In ‘Bear Case’

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.07 -0.14 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.07 +0.10 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 -0.058 -2.15%
Mars US 19 hours 68.65 +0.09 +0.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 2 days 70.16 -0.25 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 -0.058 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 72.46 +0.46 +0.64%
Murban 5 days 73.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.65 -0.56 -0.85%
Basra Light 5 days 74.00 -0.20 -0.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.76 -0.79 -1.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 2 days 73.38 +0.10 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.66 -0.15 -0.33%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.40 -0.81 -1.11%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.05 +0.34 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 +0.34 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 hour Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 5 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 4 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 5 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? To get Jared (Frisch School 2.8 GPA) a Mideast win with peace deal ? China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 19 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 1 hour California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 5 hours Greenpeace Blocks BP HQ
  • 3 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 1 hour Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 3 hours Crude oil?
  • 4 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 4 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’

Breaking News:

Initially Defiant Turkey Complies With U.S. Sanctions On Iranian Oil

A Value Play Too Good To Ignore

A Value Play Too Good To Ignore

The coal industry may be…

Putin Could Cut His Loss As Venezuelan Oil Output Nosedives

Putin Could Cut His Loss As Venezuelan Oil Output Nosedives

Venezuelan oil production is in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Morgan Stanley Sees Tesla Stock Price At Just $10 In ‘Bear Case’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Tesla China

After Tesla’s stock slumped to its lowest level since December 2016 on the back of bearish analyst coverage on Monday, Morgan Stanley chimed in on Tuesday, slashing its ‘worst-case’ Tesla share price target to just US$10 from US$97 in case the U.S.-China trade war hits the EV maker and dampens significantly demand for its cars on the Chinese market.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the key drivers for the ‘bear case’ downgrade are a worst-case outcome of the trade war and rising debts at Tesla.

According to Jonas, Tesla’s sales in China could generate as much as US$9 billion between 2020 and 2024, but if China were to hit Tesla with tariffs and restrictions amid an all-out trade war with the U.S., Tesla’s potential Chinese sales could fall to half that figure, which could erase US$16.4 billion of Tesla’ market capitalization.

“Our revised case assumes Tesla misses our current Chinese volume forecast by roughly half, to account for the highly volatile trade situation in the region, particularly around areas of technology, which we believe run a high and increasing risk of government/regulatory attention,” Jonas said in a note, as carried by The Street.

After disappointing deliveries and a big loss in the first quarter of this year, Elon Musk suggested that “There is some merit to raising capital.”

A week later, Tesla raised more than US$2.3 billion through offering common stock and convertible bonds in a move that analysts described as “net positive” and probably long overdue.

Yet, some analysts continue to believe that Tesla needs more capital injections on top of the funds it raised earlier this month in order to stay afloat.

Related: Why China Hasn’t Slapped Tariffs On U.S. Oil Imports

According to Morgan Stanley’s note, as carried by Reuters:

“We believe as Tesla’s share price declines, the likelihood of the company potentially seeking alternatives from strategic/industrial/financial partners rises.”

While Morgan Stanley’s Jonas slashed the ‘bear-case’ price target for Tesla, he left unchanged the base-case target on Tesla’s stock at US$230, while the bull-case price target is US$391.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down more than 2 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday, after they hit on Monday the lowest since December 2016 at US$205, after Wedbush Securities cut their share price target to US$230 from US$275.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Raises Oil Export Quotas Ahead Of Driving Season

Next Post

Mid-Caps In Oil & Gas Hard Pressed For New Money

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com