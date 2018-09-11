Tesla Bull Switches Gears, Says Tesla “No Longer Investable”

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 69.25 +1.71 +2.53%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.47 +2.10 +2.71%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Mars US 28 mins 73.15 +2.01 +2.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
Urals 17 hours 75.65 +0.16 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.38 +0.58%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 2 days 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 2 days 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.55 +1.20 +3.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.50 +2.59%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.83 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +1.50 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.55 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 12 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 4 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 4 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 4 hours Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 22 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 29 mins Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 1 day PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 1 hour Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 21 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 2 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 22 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Can Iran’s Gas Sector Thrive In The Face Of Fresh Sanctions?

Can Iran’s Gas Sector Thrive In The Face Of Fresh Sanctions?

Iran’s oil minister recently announced…

UK Oil Industry Is Slowly Losing Its Economic Significance

UK Oil Industry Is Slowly Losing Its Economic Significance

The UK oil industry could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Bull Switches Gears, Says Tesla “No Longer Investable”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Elon Musk

One of the biggest bulls on Tesla among analysts covering the stock is no longer recommending it as a ‘buy’, as he believes that Elon Musk’s erratic behavior in recent months is damaging the brand.

In a note to clients on Tuesday titled “No Longer Investable”, Nomura Instinet analyst Romit Shah said that while Nomura has been one of the most bullish on Tesla’s stock since it initiated coverage last October, the controversial behavior of Tesla’s chief executive is recent months has hurt the company and likely contributed to the senior management exodus.

Nomura cut its rating on Tesla to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, and has slashes Tesla’s price target to $300 from $400. The previous $400 target was the sixth-highest on Wall Street among 22 analysts, according to FactSet data.

“The issue though is the erratic behavior of CEO Elon Musk. During the second quarter, the switch seemingly flipped … We are worried that this behavior is tainting the Tesla brand, which in terms of value is most important,” Shah says in the note, as carried by CNBC.

The analyst cited Musk’s increased Twitter activity, the snubbing of analysts on a conference call when Musk called their questions “boring”, the NYT interview where Musk fell apart multiple times, and last week’s live video interview, during which Musk smoked marijuana.

Before that, Musk pronounced in early August that he would take Tesla private, but backtracked on that proposal two weeks later.

After last week’s live interview, Tesla’s stock tumbled on Friday, also due to the resignation of Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton, who is quitting after just one month on the job.

Related: Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

On Monday, however, Tesla’s stock bounced back after two positive analyst reports.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo confirmed his buy rating on Tesla, saying that the stock is still worth a buy “even with drama.”

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi, for his part, said that Tesla’s below $300 share price was an “attractive near-term entry” point, but the analyst remains neutral on Tesla’s longer-term performance until investors see if Tesla can pull off Model 3 quality, quantity, and profit margins.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gazprom Brings Back North Korea-South Korea Gas Pipeline Idea

Next Post

Iran Says Oil Revenues Jump 60% In March-July

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com