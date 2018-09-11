Gazprom Brings Back North Korea-South Korea Gas Pipeline Idea

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 69.25 +1.71 +2.53%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.47 +2.10 +2.71%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Mars US 28 mins 73.15 +2.01 +2.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
Urals 17 hours 75.65 +0.16 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.38 +0.58%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 2 days 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 2 days 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.55 +1.20 +3.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.50 +2.59%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.83 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +1.50 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.55 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 12 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 4 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 4 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 4 hours Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 22 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 29 mins Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 1 day PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 1 hour Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 21 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 2 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 22 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Global Energy Advisory – September 7th 2018

Global Energy Advisory – September 7th 2018

As sanctions on Iran loom…

Peru Looks To Boost Energy Investment With Legislative Reform

Peru Looks To Boost Energy Investment With Legislative Reform

In order to stimulate investment…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Brings Back North Korea-South Korea Gas Pipeline Idea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Pipeline construction

Amid signs of an improved political situation in the Korean peninsula, Russian gas giant Gazprom is reviving its decade-old idea of building a gas pipeline from Russia’s Far East to South Korea through North Korea, Gazprom’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on Tuesday.

Signs have emerged that the political situation has improved, and Gazprom has started to revisit the idea of the gas pipeline, Medvedev said.

“We are in contact with our South Korean and North Korean colleagues. We are preparing to enter a very important stage... in this case it is preferable to call this the phase of investment substantiation,” Reuters quoted Medvedev as saying.

Gazprom has resumed talks with South Korea over the pipeline idea, Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom’s Management Committee, said in the middle of June.

“To date, the political situation has been somewhat different, and the South Korean side has asked Gazprom to resume the project, and a series of talks has been held on this issue, and these talks are continuing,” Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Markelov as saying at a news conference at the time.

Gazprom had the idea to deliver 10 bcm of natural gas to the resource-poor and import-dependent South Korea by pipeline, but its route must pass through the territory of North Korea. Russia and South Korea signed a “road map” on the project in 2011, but have not advanced beyond that due to the tense regional situation.

Related: Don’t Expect A Price Shock In Natural Gas

“The ideas behind the pipeline look very difficult to implement, especially given the complex political-military context continuing on the Korean peninsula, and the obvious political risks. However, if there is political will and a mutual commitment, this project could take place, strengthening not only energy, but also military and political security in this rather turbulent region,” Gazprom said in a corporate newsletter back in October 2012.

At the end of March this year, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-what said that the idea of the Russian gas pipeline to South Korea via North Korea could be revived if the security situation on the Korean peninsula improved.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

New Report Sums Up Oil Industry Benefits for Texas

Next Post

Tesla Bull Switches Gears, Says Tesla “No Longer Investable”

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com