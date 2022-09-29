Sweden Finds A Fourth Leak In Nord Stream Pipelines

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.77 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.75 -1.57 -1.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.35 +3.15 +3.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.996 +0.041 +0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.550 -0.028 -1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 80.85 +3.20 +4.12%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.550 -0.028 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.30 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.62 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.88 +1.35 +1.64%
Graph down Basra Light 303 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.94 +2.40 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.85 +2.38 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.51 +3.11 +5.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 60.90 +3.65 +6.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 84.30 +3.65 +4.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 82.55 +3.65 +4.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 79.70 +3.65 +4.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 77.70 +3.65 +4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.65 +3.65 +4.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.00 +3.65 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 24 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 10 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Warren Buffett Buys Another Batch Of Occidental Petroleum Shares

Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike

Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike

While sentiment in oil markets…

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

Climate change is fueling a…

Supply Chain Shortage Stalls Delivery Of 45,000 Ford Vehicles

Supply Chain Shortage Stalls Delivery Of 45,000 Ford Vehicles

Ongoing supply chain woes are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sweden Finds A Fourth Leak In Nord Stream Pipelines

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2022, 2:41 AM CDT
  • Until now, three leaks had been reported from the Nord Stream pipelines, two from Nord Stream 1 and one from Nord Stream 2.
  • This fourth leak was from Nord Stream 2, close to one of the ruptures on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
  • The EU believes the gas leaks resulted from a deliberate act of sabotage and not an accident or a mere technical failure.
Join Our Community

Four leaks, two in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, were discovered after gas started leaking earlier this week from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reports, quoting Sweden’s Coast Guard.

Until now, three leaks from the two pipelines had been reported—two on Nord Stream 1 pipes, and one on Nord Stream 2. According to the Swedish Coast Guard, the fourth leak is on Nord Stream 2, close to a rupture found on the twin Nord Stream 1 pipeline.   

Two of the four leaks are close to each other in the Swedish exclusive economic zone near Simrishamn, the Coast Guard says as quoted by Svenska Dagbladet.

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely early this month, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.

Until yesterday, Russian analysts claimed that one of the four lines of the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines could still be able to ship gas to Europe if Nord Stream 2 received all necessary certifications.

Now it looks like all four lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were damaged in mysterious circumstances. The EU as a whole believes the gas leaks from the pipelines in the Baltic Sea were the result of a deliberate act of sabotage and not an accident or a mere technical failure.  

The European Union said in a statement on Wednesday, “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said earlier this week, commenting on the gas leaks and explosions in the Baltic Sea, “We’re coordinating the situation closely with US and other allies, including on next steps. We will get to the bottom of these incidents and act on them together.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Food Inflation Swells To Highest Rate Ever Recorded
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com