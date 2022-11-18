America’s Ailing Power Grid Is Getting A $13 Billion Bump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 79.57 -2.07 -2.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 87.39 -2.39 -2.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.33 -2.03 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.309 -0.060 -0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.394 -0.061 -2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.394 -0.061 -2.49%

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Looks To Explore For Oil And Gas In West South Africa

Saudis Take The Lead In New Round Of OPEC+ Cuts

Saudis Take The Lead In New Round Of OPEC+ Cuts

Following a one-month hiatus OPEC+…

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Oil options traders have become…

Uzbekistan Halts Natural Gas Exports Amid Widespread Power Outages

Uzbekistan Halts Natural Gas Exports Amid Widespread Power Outages

Uzbekistan is halting its natural…

Premium Content

America’s Ailing Power Grid Is Getting A $13 Billion Bump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 18, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • The U.S. is allocating $13 billion in funds to modernize its power grid.
  • The funds will be used to upgrade transmission lines, amongst other things.
  • The programs represent the largest single direct federal investment in critical transmission and distribution infrastructure, the White House said.
The U.S. Administration is allocating $13 billion in federal funds to programs for the modernization and expansion of America’s power grid, the White House said on Friday.

The funds, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are expected to be used for upgrades on transmission lines, which will “reduce electricity costs for families and businesses, prevent power outages in extreme weather, and create good-paying jobs in the clean energy economy,” the Biden Administration said.  

To allocate the funds, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Friday that first-round applications are open for competitive grants under the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership Programs, which total $10.5 billion in available funding, as well as the $2.5 billion Transmission Facilitation Program.

The programs represent the largest single direct federal investment in critical transmission and distribution infrastructure, the White House said.

The U.S. needs a lot of investment in its aging grid, where an estimated 70% of the transmission lines are over 25 years old 

An upgraded transmission system is also one of the critical requirements for the current Administration’s goal of achieving 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2035. 

By some estimates, America would need $360 billion invested in transmission through 2030 and $2.4 trillion by 2050 in a “high electrification” scenario. Yet, it’s not only a matter of money, many analysts and industry consultants say. That’s because the U.S. currently lacks a national strategy that clearly defines the roles of policymakers, states, federal agencies, grid operators, and utilities in preparing the transmission system on a national level to handle a surge in renewable power generation, demand from EV charging, and the “electrify everything” drive at home. The regulatory and political issues make investments in the grid more complicated, which could delay much-needed transmission infrastructure updates, and thus push further the timeline of the clean energy goals, analysts say.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

