Sweden Looks To Ban Sale Of Fossil Fuel-Powered Cars By 2030

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 5 hours 60.44 -0.74 -1.21%
Brent Crude 4 hours 65.20 -0.39 -0.59%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Mars US 4 hours 60.89 -0.54 -0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 21 hours 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.24 +0.20 +0.36%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 67.26 +0.38 +0.57%
Murban 21 hours 68.87 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.55 -0.92 -1.57%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.44 -0.51 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.98 -1.32 -1.93%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Girassol 21 hours 67.85 -0.84 -1.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.93 +0.33 +0.93%
Canadian Condensate 122 days 55.18 +0.33 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 112 days 61.58 +0.33 +0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.58 +0.33 +0.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.68 +0.33 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.18 +0.33 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 21 hours 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 99 days 67.73 +0.20 +0.30%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 20 hours GOP gets Snookered by DEMs again. NOW let's see if the Senate GOP has any balls
  • 14 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 1 day Natural Gas
  • 5 hours U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Explains “Phase One” of U.S-China Trade Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

One Sector To Watch As The Streaming War Heats Up

One Sector To Watch As The Streaming War Heats Up

There’s a streaming war underway,…

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

Growth in India’s renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Sweden Looks To Ban Sale Of Fossil Fuel-Powered Cars By 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 20, 2019, 3:00 PM CST Fossil Fuel

Sweden is getting serious about banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel powered cars by 2030 as the government commissioned an inquiry on Friday into how the Scandinavian country could best phase out fossil fuels and ban sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The report commissioned by the Swedish government today is a follow-up to the Statement of Government Policy from January this year, which said that “No new petrol- or diesel-driven cars will be sold after 2030. This is how we will reduce the major climate emissions from the transport sector.”

The government policy from January also stated that “Prospecting and new exploitation of coal, oil and fossil gas will be prohibited.”

Commenting on today’s commissioning of the report, Per Bolund, Minister for Financial Markets and Housing, and member of the Green Party, said in a statement:

“Sweden will be the world’s first fossil-free welfare nation. The transport sector is responsible for a third of Sweden’s emissions of greenhouse gases, and thus has a significant role to play in the climate transition.”

The report should be completed by February 1, 2021, and should analyze the conditions for introducing a national ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel cars, and how to exempt vehicles running on renewable fuels and electric hybrid vehicles from such a ban. The report will also analyze how an EU-wide ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel cars could be implemented and conditions for phasing out fossil fuels in the EU, Sweden said today.

Sweden, which has a population of around 10 million residents and is therefore a small market for vehicles, is one of the global leaders in terms of electric vehicles (EVs) market share. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Sweden is third globally in terms of EV market share with 8 percent, after Norway’s 46-percent EV share and Iceland’s 17-percent share of electric cars.   

Sweden is also the leader in the share of renewable energy use in the EU, and targets to eliminate subsidies for onshore wind farms by the end of 2021. Sweden generates more than 54 percent of its electricity from renewable sources on a sustainable basis. As early as in 2012, the Scandinavian country reached its 2020 target to have 50 percent of energy use from renewables. The country is targeting 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2040.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canadian Refiner Abandons Climate Goals To Stay Competitive

Next Post

Brazil’s Senate Opposes Proposed Eletrobras Privatization

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com