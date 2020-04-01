Supermajor Bails On Shale As Oil Price War Weighs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 20.81 +0.33 +1.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 24.90 -1.45 -5.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph down Urals 2 days 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Graph up Marine 2 days 23.23 +0.10 +0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 24.46 +0.31 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.830 -1.560 -16.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Supermajor Bails On Shale As Oil Price War Weighs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT BP

UK supermajor BP joined on Wednesday its rivals in slashing capital expenditures and reducing U.S. shale production guidance in “the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades,’’ with the double supply-demand market shock.

Other majors, including Shell, Total, Exxon, and Chevron, have already announced cuts in their capital expenditure (capex) for this year.

BP is taking actions to protect the health of the company by cutting this year’s capex to US$12 billion, which would be 25 percent lower than the original capex guidance for 2020, the group said on Wednesday.

BP expects to slash around US$1.0 billion in upstream spend on short-cycle onshore activity, including in its U.S. shale unit BPX Energy. The supermajor will also defer some exploration and appraisal activity and look to optimize spending on its major ongoing projects.

As a result of the lower capex in shale, BP expects BPX Energy’s 2020 production to be 70,000 bpd lower than last year’s.  

In the downstream business, BP will also slash capex by around US$1.0 billion, including reduced spending across the fuels marketing, refining, and petrochemicals businesses.

“This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades, but I am confident that we will come through it – we know what to do and we have done so before,” BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney said in a statement.

Referring to Q1 2020 results, scheduled to be reported on April 28, BP said:

“Notwithstanding the interventions outlined above, the challenging environment is expected to have an impact on our first quarter results and there is uncertainty around how long current depressed commodity pricing and weakness in product demand will continue.”

Currently, BP expects to take a non-cash, non-operating charge of around US$1 billion in Q1, the company said.

Yesterday, Shell said it expects the oil price collapse to lead to post-tax impairment charges of between US$400 million and U$800 million for the first quarter this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production

