Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 20.81 +0.33 +1.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 24.90 -1.45 -5.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph down Urals 2 days 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 23.23 +0.10 +0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 24.46 +0.31 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.830 -1.560 -16.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 4 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 7 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 13 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 8 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 8 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 8 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 3 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 9 hours Where's the storage?
  • 12 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?

Breaking News:

Oil And Fuel Demand Set To Plummet In April

The Shadow War Playing Out Behind The COVID-19 Crisis

The Shadow War Playing Out Behind The COVID-19 Crisis

The outbreak of COVID-19 may…

U.S. Solar Industry Wants Government Bailout As Bankruptcies Loom

U.S. Solar Industry Wants Government Bailout As Bankruptcies Loom

In a letter signed by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Apr 01, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Pemex

Despite the destruction of global oil demand and historically low oil price, Mexico’s Pemex plans to maintain its current rate of production, Reuters reported, citing a statement by the company to Mexico’s stock exchange.

Pemex also said in the statement that it had oil in storage to satisfy domestic demand despite a continuous fall in production that the company has been battling for a few years now.

The decision to maintain production is somewhat of a surprise. Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Mexico’s government was mulling over a production cut because of the steep international oil price drop that sent Mexico’s basket to around $10 a barrel.

“The price of the Mexican [oil export] mix is determined by international oil prices. All producing countries in the latest Opec-Non-Opec meeting expressed our willingness to adjust by a percentage to avoid overproduction,” the Mexican Energy Secretary said in a tweet in mid-March.

Last year, Pemex’s average daily production rate was 1.68 million barrels of crude. This production level was about 7 percent lower than the 2018 average and less than half its production rate from 2004, Reuters reported at the time.

The previous government tried to reverse the decline by liberalizing the country’s energy industry and inviting foreign companies to bid for Mexican oil fields. The results of this opening up have yet to be seen, although there has been successful exploration offshore.

However, as the government changed, the new administration changed the approach and bet on greater state participation in the energy industry, with president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledging a substantial increase in production by the end of his term in office, to 2.5 million bpd. Between 2019 and 2020, Pemex had planned a production increase of 300,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Traders Scramble To Be First In Line To Ditch Crude Oil

Next Post

Supermajor Bails On Shale As Oil Price War Weighs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com