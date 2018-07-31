State Dept Greenlights New Keystone XL Route

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.94 -1.19 -1.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.36 -1.19 -1.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 20 hours 69.93 +1.64 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
Urals 2 days 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.89 +0.49 +0.75%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.98 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 2 days 75.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.97 +2.46 +3.49%
Basra Light 2 days 74.67 +0.64 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Girassol 2 days 74.98 +1.60 +2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.77 -1.48 -3.50%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.13 +0.94 +2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.13 +1.44 +2.19%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.38 +1.44 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.13 +1.74 +3.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.13 +1.44 +2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.13 +1.44 +2.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.13 +1.44 +2.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.28 -0.30 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.08 +1.44 +2.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.58 +1.44 +2.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.50 +2.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.64 +1.44 +1.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 20 hours BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 7 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 5 hours Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 42 mins Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 46 mins EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge
  • 15 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 13 hours Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 15 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 1 day Testing time for Malaysia's Petronas and Sarawak
  • 1 day LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 2 hours US production hits record
  • 29 mins European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 1 day Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Major Asian Buyers Slash Iranian Oil Imports To 7-Month-Low

This Is How Marijuana Goes Global

This Is How Marijuana Goes Global

Canada has trigged an entirely…

$40 Billion LNG Project Finally Starts Up

$40 Billion LNG Project Finally Starts Up

Japan’s largest exploration and production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

State Dept Greenlights New Keystone XL Route

By Irina Slav - Jul 31, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Pipeline

An environmental assessment of the Keystone Xl pipeline project by the State Department has concluded it will be safe for Nebraska’s water, land, and wildlife, which could probably be filed under “Obstacles cleared” were it not for a lawsuit against TransCanada in Nebraska that is still pending before the state’s Supreme Court.

Besides the lawsuit brought against the company by environmentalists, indigenous groups, and several landowners, the opponents of the pipeline have been successful in preventing TransCanada from launching work on Keystone XL in Nebraska, so it remains unclear what the impact of the State Department assessment will be with regards to the project’s start.

Keystone XL is one of the most controversial pipeline projects in the United States in recent history. After President Obama vetoed the project on the grounds that it makes no economic sense, one of Donald Trump’s first decisions after taking office was to revive the project that will carry heavy crude from the Albertan oil sands through North and South Dakota to Nebraska.

The Nebraskan authorities approved the project last year, but with a different route, pressured by landowners who were unhappy with the original one. Although the landowners at the time considered the changed route a victory, TransCanada said it would not have any significant effect on costs, which are estimated at around US$6.3 billion.

TransCanada said it will provide comments on the State Department report after it reviews the material. The company has yet to make the final investment decision on Keystone XL after it spent four months in open season to see if there is sufficient interest from potential buyers of the crude that the pipeline will transport. At the same time, TransCanada is being pressured by Albertan oil producers to make up its mind about the project, which oil sands operators desperately need amid a worsening pipeline capacity shortage at home.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Cuts June Oil Purchases From Iran On U.S. Sanctions

Next Post

Scotland’s Oil Industry Is Returning To Life

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com