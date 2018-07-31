Scotland’s Oil Industry Is Returning To Life

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.94 -1.19 -1.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.36 -1.19 -1.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 20 hours 69.93 +1.64 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
Urals 2 days 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.89 +0.49 +0.75%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.796 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.98 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 2 days 75.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.97 +2.46 +3.49%
Basra Light 2 days 74.67 +0.64 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Girassol 2 days 74.98 +1.60 +2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.77 -1.48 -3.50%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.13 +0.94 +2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.13 +1.44 +2.19%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.38 +1.44 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.13 +1.74 +3.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.13 +1.44 +2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.13 +1.44 +2.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.13 +1.44 +2.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.28 -0.30 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.08 +1.44 +2.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.58 +1.44 +2.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.50 +2.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.64 +1.44 +1.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 20 hours BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 7 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 5 hours Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 42 mins Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 46 mins EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge
  • 15 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 13 hours Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 15 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 1 day Testing time for Malaysia's Petronas and Sarawak
  • 1 day LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 2 hours US production hits record
  • 29 mins European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 1 day Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Major Asian Buyers Slash Iranian Oil Imports To 7-Month-Low

Are Europe’s Renewable Goals Too Ambitious?

Are Europe’s Renewable Goals Too Ambitious?

The UK was the runaway…

Unique Company Taking The Cannabis Boom Global

Unique Company Taking The Cannabis Boom Global

Canada’s marijuana policy shift was…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Scotland’s Oil Industry Is Returning To Life

By Irina Slav - Jul 31, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT rig

Scotland’s oil industry is beginning to show signs of recovery after the most recent downturn, a local port authority said, with a spokeswoman noting that “We have more rigs in for repair, inspection and maintenance, and we see this as a positive sign,” the Daily Record reports.

Rigs are also getting back to drilling: the Maersk Innovator has returned offshore to drill at least three production wells at Nexen Petroleum’s Buzzard platform—the Buzzard is the largest producing oil field in UK waters with daily production of around 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Jobs are starting to return as well: currently, there are 1,400 people working at the Cromarty Firth port, up from half this number a year ago. Yet port authorities are wary of calling it an upturn. They are rather treating these developments as the “first green shoots” of a future recovery.

The UK’s oil industry is concentrated in Scotland, which meant the country was the hardest hit in the downturn. Then local woes continued because Big Oil staged something close to an exodus from the North Sea during the downturn in search for higher-return, lower-cost opportunities.

These were replaced by private equity-backed newly set up energy independents that took over mature fields with the confidence that there is more oil and gas to be squeezed out of mature fields. Chinese energy giants are also interested in North Sea oil and gas as local demand for fossil fuels booms: Nexen is now part of China’s CNOOC. Yet activity and job creation seems to have stalled despite the change of field operators.

What’s more, there are more layoffs on the way: ConocoPhillips recently started implementing a layoff program at its Scottish unit as it halts production at several fields in the southern North Sea to refocus on its Alaskan business.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

State Dept Greenlights New Keystone XL Route

Next Post

Iran: Saudis Can’t Replace Our Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com