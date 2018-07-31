India Cuts June Oil Purchases From Iran On U.S. Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.87 -0.26 -0.37%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.32 -0.23 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.794 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 9 hours 69.93 +1.64 +2.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
Urals 1 day 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.40 -0.36 -0.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.794 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.98 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 1 day 75.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 1 day 72.97 +2.46 +3.49%
Basra Light 1 day 74.67 +0.64 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.23 +1.60 +2.14%
Girassol 1 day 74.98 +1.60 +2.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.69 +0.07 +0.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.13 +0.94 +2.60%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 67.13 +1.44 +2.19%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.38 +1.44 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 59.13 +1.74 +3.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.13 +1.44 +2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 66.13 +1.44 +2.23%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.13 +1.44 +2.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.54 -2.55 -3.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Giddings 1 day 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.58 +0.80 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.08 +1.44 +2.30%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.03 +1.44 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.58 +1.44 +2.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -0.75 -1.26%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.20 -0.92 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 3 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 24 mins Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 9 hours BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 1 hour Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 24 hours Testing time for Malaysia's Petronas and Sarawak
  • 4 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 2 days Are steel users hurt by tariffs on imports? Probably not.
  • 18 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 3 days The World Will See the Longest Eclipse of the Century Today - Total Lunar
  • 3 days US production hits record
  • 10 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 13 hours Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

India Cuts June Oil Purchases From Iran On U.S. Sanctions

Are Oil Markets Underestimating Iran’s Threats?

Are Oil Markets Underestimating Iran’s Threats?

Tensions between Iran and the…

The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

The Regulation That Could Push Oil To $200

According to a recent report,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India Cuts June Oil Purchases From Iran On U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 31, 2018, 1:00 AM CDT India oil storage

As U.S. sanctions on Iran are about to kick in later this year, Indian oil refiners reduced their orders for Iranian crude oil in June by 12 percent compared to May, India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Parliament on Monday.

Some big Indian refiners worry that their access to the U.S. financial system could be cut off if they continue to import Iranian oil, and have started to reduce purchases from Tehran.

Yet, last month’s Indian imports from Iran were still higher than imports in June 2017, when Indian refiners had slashed imports from Iran, in a possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding the development of a gas field in Iran to Indian firms.

“Indian refineries imported 1.9 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in June 2017 and placed orders for 2.82 million tonnes in June 2018,” Reuters quoted Pradhan as telling the lower House of Parliament today.

After the snub in the previous Indian fiscal year, in the current fiscal year beginning in April, India has increased oil imports from Tehran. Iran overtook Saudi Arabia as India’s number two oil supplier in the April-June quarter, with Iraq holding onto its number-one supplier spot.

Related: Bypassing The World’s Key Oil Chokepoints

Iran is eager to continue to sell its crude oil to India—its second-largest single oil customer after China—even as some Indian refiners are said to be thinking of reducing oil imports from Iran for fear of running afoul with the U.S. sanctions and having their access cut off to the U.S. financial system. So Iran has started to offer India cargo insurance and tankers operated by Iranian companies as some Indian insurers have refused to cover oil cargoes from Iran in the face of the returning U.S. sanctions.

Last week, Hindustan Petroleum was said to have cancelled a crude oil shipment from Iran after its insurer refused to provide coverage for the cargo on concern about U.S. sanctions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Next Post

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com