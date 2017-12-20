Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 58.05 +0.49 +0.85%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.96 +0.56 +0.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 -0.062 -2.30%
Mars US 18 hours 58.61 +0.19 +0.33%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.72 +0.08 +0.13%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.57 +0.19 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 -0.062 -2.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.08 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.83 +0.10 +0.16%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.31 -0.13 -0.22%
Basra Light 1 day 59.31 +0.46 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.67 -0.23 -0.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.82 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 1 day 63.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.72 +0.08 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.55 +0.23 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 68 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 68 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 68 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 68 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 68 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 68 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 68 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 68 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 68 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 2 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.41 +0.30 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.36 +0.30 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.36 +0.30 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.91 +0.30 +0.56%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 1 day 65.21 +0.30 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 2 hours Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 19 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 19 hours France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 21 hours Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 22 hours Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 23 hours China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 24 hours Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 1 day Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 day Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 2 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 2 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 2 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 2 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 2 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 2 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 2 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 5 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 5 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 5 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 5 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 5 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 5 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 5 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 5 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 5 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 6 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 6 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 6 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 6 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 6 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 6 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 6 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 7 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 7 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 7 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 7 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 7 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 7 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program

Breaking News:

Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes

Are Markets Turning Bearish On Crude?

Are Markets Turning Bearish On Crude?

Oil traded in a volatile…

Russia, China Grow Closer As The New Silk Road Unfolds

Russia, China Grow Closer As The New Silk Road Unfolds

China’s ambitious Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision

By Irina Slav - Dec 20, 2017, 9:00 AM CST pipeline

The Nebraska Public Service Commission upheld its November decision to allow the construction of the controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, although it demanded a change of its route. Now the watchdog has upheld its decision in the face of opposition from the project developer, TransCanada, which wanted to build the pipeline along a shorter route.

However, Nebraska landowners who had challenged the original route considered the regulator’s decision to be a victory. Lawyers for these landowners told media after the decision was announced that it was the worst possible one for TransCanada. Still, the Canadian company said the change of route will not have an impact on the project costs and they will remain around US$6.3 billion.

Keystone XL is planned to carry Albertan crude through Montana and South Dakota, ending in Nebraska, where it would connect to the existing pipeline network that goes on to the Gulf Coast. It took the project nine years to get the final go-ahead from all authorities concerned, but this doesn’t mean TransCanada’s Keystone XL worries are over.

The company has yet to make the final investment decision on Keystone XL, after it spent four months in open season to see if there is sufficient interest from potential buyers of the crude the pipeline will transport. At the same time, TransCanada is being pressured by Albertan oil producers to make up its mind.

Meanwhile, environmental organizations are suing the presidential administration for failing to make an accurate assessment of the environmental impacts of the project. The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said that the case alleged that the U.S. Department of State and other agencies failed to make an adequate environmental review of the project as they based their conclusions on an environmental impact statement from three years ago and failed to take into account important information about the actual environmental impact that the pipeline would have.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Next Post

Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 Alt text

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 Alt text

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 Alt text

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com