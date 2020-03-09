US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.32 +2.19 +7.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.96 +2.60 +7.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.804 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.75 -4.57 -11.33%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.804 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph down Marine 23 hours 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 17.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 25.88 -4.62 -15.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 42.13 -4.62 -9.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.68 -4.62 -9.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.03 -4.62 -11.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 35.53 -4.62 -11.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.28 -4.62 -10.29%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 31.78 -4.62 -12.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.01 -4.62 -8.61%
  • 4 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 7 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 10 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 12 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 1 hour Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 1 hour Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 3 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 32 mins Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 5 hours When to Add?
  • 9 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 5 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 12 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 hour Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 4 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 10 hours Willing to Bet Several Large Funds Being Liquidated Right Now
  • 13 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

Warren Buffett’s wind turbines have…

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

The Middle East oil exporters…

Julianne Geiger





US Goes After Iran's Floating Oil Storage

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 09, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT Iran tanker

Washington has plans to issue warnings to oil shippers, insurers, and port authorities that storing Iranian crude oil will bring the wrath of US sanctions, a US State Department official said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The US will target those who store Iranian oil or oil products in violation of current sanctions, “no matter where they are” David Peyman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, said in a statement.

The US is also looking to ship captains to obtain and submit to US authorities photo evidence of anyone engaged in the practice of ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil,

The United States is still working to get Iran’s oil exports to zero, but China, for one, continues to import the sanctioned oil.

The warning from the United States are likely not empty threats. Last year, Chinese shipper COSCO had several units sanctioned after transporting Iranian crude in violation of the sanctions, resulting in a significant increase in shipping costs for the crude trade.

And just two weeks ago, five US citizens were charged with violating Iranian sanctions by buying Iranian oil and selling it on to China. The accused, if convicted, face up to 25-year prison sentences and fines of up to $1.25 million each.

The increased campaign on Iranian sanctions highlight the United States’ dedication to bring about change after the US pulled out of the nuclear deal. While exports haven’t fallen to zero, exports from Iran have fallen sharply, even after Iran’s efforts to circumvent US sanctions by conducting ship to ship transfers and turning off transponders to avoid detection.

Iran has admitted that the US sanctions have stymied its oil industry, but vowed to continue to resist the effects of the sanctions by increasing subversive activities in the way it ships its crude oil.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

Julianne Geiger





Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting

Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting


Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 Alt text

Can LNG Kill Oil?
