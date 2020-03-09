Coronavirus Causes Unprecedented Oil Demand Destruction

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 34.21 -7.07 -17.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 36.84 -8.43 -18.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 -0.015 -0.88%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 3 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 -0.015 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 3 days 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 3 days 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 22.04 -6.06 -21.57%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 25.88 -4.62 -15.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 42.13 -4.62 -9.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 41.68 -4.62 -9.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 37.03 -4.62 -11.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.53 -4.62 -11.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 40.28 -4.62 -10.29%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 31.78 -4.62 -12.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 32 mins Willing to Bet Several Large Funds Being Liquidated Right Now
  • 19 hours OPEC + Russia + Demand Trap
  • 11 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 1 hour Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 5 hours When to Add?
  • 6 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 day Is Russia's refusal to strike a deal with OPEC a move to cripple US shale?
  • 19 hours Bloomberg article poses that Putin's ultimate rath of "No more Cuts" for OPEC+ is targeted at the U.S.
  • 2 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power

Breaking News:

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil prices have fallen 20…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

Coronavirus Causes Unprecedented Oil Demand Destruction

By Robert Rapier - Mar 09, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Coronavirus

The oil markets have been anticipating a big impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak. That’s why we have seen a 30 percent drop in the price of crude oil since the beginning of January.

But we now have some indication of just how much oil demand has been impacted: It’s the largest quarterly demand drop we have ever seen.

Those are the findings from the latest assessment by the IHS Markit Crude Oil Market Service.

IHS Markit projects that Q1 2020 world oil demand will decline by 3.8 million barrels per day (BPD) from a year earlier. This represents a downward revision of 4.5 million BPD from estimates prior to the outbreak. Previously, the largest quarterly decline was during the financial crisis of 2009, when Q1 oil demand fell 3.6 million BPD year-over-year.

Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil markets at IHS Markit, noted “This is a sudden, instant demand shock—and the scale of the decline is unprecedented.”

Related: The 3 Hottest Inverse Energy ETFs

The IHS Markit assessment also made the following observations:

- Most of the demand decline is in China, but demand elsewhere, including Europe, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East, and North America, has been revised down.

- COVID-19 cases outside of China continue to accelerate, which means that the negative demand impact will continue into the second quarter.

- Demand for all refined products is negatively impacted, but especially for gasoline in China because of the steep decline in road travel as a result of government restrictions and for jet fuel due to flight cancellations within China and the long-haul routes to and from Asia. In China, commercial passenger trips by road, rail, air, and water were down 80 percent in February compared with a year ago.

- OPEC production is at a 17-year low and could drop even further as oil buyers cut purchases in March and April. But the decline in output is still less than the decline in demand, which means oil inventories are likely to experience a large increase, particularly in China and the Middle East, unless OPEC at its ministerial meeting later this week cuts production in a major way.

- It now appears likely that oil demand will be less than in 2019, even if there is a recovery in the second half of 2020.

Related: Has U.S. Electricity Lost Its Spark?

I often write about fundamental disconnects in the oil markets. That can occur when oil prices are declining, but the underlying fundamentals are strong. This situation is very different. This price decline is entirely warranted by such a steep decline in oil demand. Further, there’s not a good indication of where the bottom may be.

Since OPEC failed to get an agreement with Russia for additional production cuts, it’s not out of the question that oil prices could drop back into the $20s as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

China's Oil Major Is Producing A New Product... Face Masks

Next Post

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting

Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting


Most Commented

Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 Alt text

Can LNG Kill Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com