Broken Pipeline Caused Oil Spill In Gulf

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 68.89 -0.40 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 72.22 -0.39 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 4.690 -0.022 -0.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.143 -0.016 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.149 -0.006 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.149 -0.006 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.24 -0.22 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 1 day Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 15 hours Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 4 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Russia Says Nord Stream 2 To Become Operational In Days

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

The global carbon emission trade…

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Broken Pipeline Caused Oil Spill In Gulf

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT

A split pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico is what has caused an oil spill after Hurricane Ida, the Associated Press has reported, citing divers at the site.

According to the report, divers had identified a one-foot pipeline as the source of the spill after it was displaced by the hurricane and ruptured. The report also cited a statement by Talos Energy, which is paying for the spill's cleanup, that the pipeline was not its property.

Two smaller pipelines in the area—Block 4 in the Bay Marchand—have also been found broken open and likely be leaking oil as the AP said satellite imaging showed at least three oil slicks. The owners of the ruptured infrastructure have yet to be identified.

Talos Energy used to pump oil in the adjacent Block 5, according to the AP report, but stopped production in 2017 and left, plugging its wells in the block and removing all pipeline infrastructure by 2019.

Hurricane Ida shut in some 95 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production and about 12 percent of refining capacity on the Gulf Coast. The full recovery of the industry may take weeks as the hurricane wreaked havoc on transmission lines in Louisiana, leaving some 600,000 without power.

The first reports of a spill came from the AP, which said last week aerial photos had revealed an oil slick about 2 miles south of oil hub Port Fourchon. Later, a private diver team was sent to the site to identify the spill source, Reuters reported.

The pipe that is believed to be the main culprit for the leak lies in shallow waters of about 34 feet, the AP also reported, citing the latest update from Talos Energy, which said the flow of oil had diminished dramatically over the last 48 hours. There is no information about the oil slick reaching the coast of Louisiana yet.

The Coast Guard's response teams are monitoring the leak via reports from the site and satellite imaging to determine the scope of the damage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Next Post

TotalEnergies Splurges $27 Billion On Iraqi Oil And Solar Projects

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com