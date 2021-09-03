$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 69.29 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.40 -0.63 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 4.712 +0.071 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 2.159 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.36 -0.90 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.48 -0.45 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.58 +2.68 +4.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.25 +1.17 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.01 +2.57 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.46 +2.54 +3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.94 +1.40 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 4 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Louisiana Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart After Hurricane Ida

Louisiana Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart After Hurricane Ida

The refineries in Louisiana that…

Things Keep Getting Worse For Mexico’s Struggling Oil Industry

Things Keep Getting Worse For Mexico’s Struggling Oil Industry

Mexico’s embattled oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 03, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Nigeria has failed to adequately implement and deliver thousands of projects—funded with $14 billion—to help the social, economic, and infrastructure development of the oil-rich but impoverished Niger Delta region, Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami has said.

Between 2001 and 2019, the government agency Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was tasked to implement projects that would “offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta Region and to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.”

The Niger Delta is the heart of Nigeria’s oil industry, producing all of the onshore crude oil that Africa’s top producer and exporter pumps. Yet, most of the people living there are very poor, and some resort to oil theft, which frequently results in pipeline ruptures, leaks, and force majeure on crude production and exports.

Despite the fact that $14 billion (6 trillion Nigerian naira) was allocated to NDDC over two decades, as many as 13,777 projects to improve the living conditions for people in the Niger Delta were “substantially compromised,” Malami said, presenting a forensic audit of NDDC.

“The Federal Government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta Region, in spite of the huge resources made available to uplift the living standard of the citizens,” the attorney general said, as carried by Reuters.

In addition, NDDC had as many as 362 bank accounts, and there was no proper reconciliation of accounts, the forensic audit found.

The findings could result in “initiation of criminal investigations, prosecution, recovery of funds not properly utilized for the public purposes for which they were meant,” Malami said.

Even though oil from the Niger Delta generates much of Nigeria’s state revenues, the country has failed so far to improve the lives of the people living in its oil-rich region. According to OPEC estimates, the oil and gas industry accounts for about 10 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, while petroleum exports revenue represents a massive 86 percent of total exports revenue.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

COVID-Driven Oxygen Shortage Causes Texas Refinery To Partly Shut Down

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com