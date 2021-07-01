South Sudan Hits Peak Production As It Prepares For First Oil Auction

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.23 +1.76 +2.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.83 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.664 +0.003 +0.08%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.154 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.269 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 56 mins 73.18 +1.71 +2.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.269 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.10 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 69.18 +1.76 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +0.56 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 22 mins High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 4 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

South Sudan Hits Peak Production As It Prepares For First Oil Auction

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the…

The Resource Behind The New Housing Price Explosion Is Crashing

The Resource Behind The New Housing Price Explosion Is Crashing

Soaring lumber prices in recent…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan Hits Peak Production As It Prepares For First Oil Auction

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 01, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT

Time is running out for South Sudan, which is now preparing for its first oil auction, as officials reveal that the country’s four existing blocks have reached and passed peak production and are now in decline. 

 Ministry of Petroleum Undersecretary Awow Daniel Chuang told Bloomberg that Blocks 3 and 7 in Upper Nile have fallen to 103,000 barrels per day from an initial 120,000 bpd, while Blocks 1, 2 and 4 have dropped from 53,000 bpd to 48,000 bpd. 

Overall, crude oil production has declined from 185,000 bpd to 165,000 bpd. 

Currently, South Sudan has five producing blocks, operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Malaysia’s Petronas. And last week, production at Block 5A was finally resumed after a 7-year pause, targeting a modest 8,000 bpd. 

Sudan’s first oil licensing auction launched on June 22nd and will offer up five blocks for licensing, but already, Petronas has reportedly indicated that it might not participate. Foreign investment is now make or break for South Sudan. 

Landlocked South Sudan could be a gold mine. It’s estimated that it’s 90% unexplored, but a five-year civil war took its toll, and delayed chances of new exploration and goals of returning to prewar production levels of up to 400,000 barrels per day.

In 2019, South Sudan--part of the non-OPEC group included in the OPEC+ production cuts--announced its first oil discovery as an independent nation, with 5.3 million barrels recoverable, but the pandemic has delayed progress.

“COVID-19 has been a challenge,” Chuang said, although there are other risks. “The unit production cost is very high, that’s a risk. If we’re unable to control the costs of production our profit oil will shrink, we need to address that. We need to ensure profit oil holds up, against cost oil.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Cries ‘Blackmail’ As Gazprom Reduces Gas Supply To Europe

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com